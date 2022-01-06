This Sherpa-Lined Moto Jacket Is a Magnet for 5-Star Reviews

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Moto jackets are the essence of cool. They’re an instant outfit upgrader, and they somehow work with anything and everything — from a lounge set, to a dress, to jeans and a tee. We just have one teensy little problem with them: We can’t wear them in the winter! They’re great for a parts of fall and spring, but they’re just not warm enough for in between.

That changes now. Scoop, a Walmart-exclusive and affordable clothing brand, has a sherpa-lined moto jacket that’s seriously blowing Us away. It’s all we’ve ever wanted and more. And unlike other sherpa-lined moto jackets (that we don’t like as much), it’s not $100 or even $500. It’s barely over $50!

Get the Scoop Faux Leather Moto Jacket for just $52 only at Walmart! Free shipping!

This winterized jacket has only five-star reviews at the time of this article being published. Shoppers are calling it a “must-buy” and saying they receive “so many compliments” when they wear it. They note that it “looks so expensive” and that the quality of the faux-leather shell is “excellent.” It’s “warm and cozy” too — obviously a must for cold weather!

You can see right away this jacket is a little thicker than its non-lined counterparts, and we actually adore the slightly pillowy look. Very on trend right now! What we love the most, though, is that sherpa lining. Because it’s black like the faux leather, it’s not loud, but it still makes an unmistakable style statement, especially as it makes itself known at the collar, hem and with those cool stripe accents at the sleeve cuffs!

This jacket hits around the hip and has edgy zip details — as expected of an essential moto jacket. There’s an asymmetrical zip in front, plus two side zip pockets acting as functional accents.

While we love learning about the details, let’s get into the most exciting part: how you’ll actually style and wear this Scoop jacket when it’s delivered to your doorstep! As we mentioned before, this is the kind of piece that will automatically go with just about anything and undoubtedly elevate your look.

The model shows us one way to rock this jacket — with a flowy mini dress and booties — but you could also try it with a fitted midi dress and loafers with mesh socks. The next day, you could go for a totally different vibe, shrugging it on over a turtleneck tunic with some comfy leggings and platform sneakers. Come the next day, you might want to try it with a cropped tee, high-waisted jeans and lace-up boots. Your closet is going to present you with endless opportunities to look fabulous!

