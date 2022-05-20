Just $8! This Might Be the Cutest Smocked Summer Top We’ve Ever Seen

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to hit the fashion jackpot? That’s exactly how we felt when we spotted this smocked top just now. Some days leave Us scrolling and scrolling through page after page, only to end in our shopping cart still empty. Other days, however, feel like fateful moments of pure shopping bliss!

We spotted this top at exactly the right time. We’re at the start of the season during which we’ll wear it most, it’s still in stock and, probably most importantly, it’s on sale for 63% off. That means it’s under $10!

Get the Scoop Smocked Crop Top (originally $22) for just $8 exclusively at Walmart!

This top is made of a gauzey, crepey fabric that’s breathable, lightweight, airy — and totally cute! It’s obviously not just the fabric that captured our heart though. Take the frilled, lettuce-edge mock neckline for example, or the matching trim at the cap sleeves. Of course, we’re also wholly in love with the ruffled peplum hem, smocked at the waist to define your figure!

This top, which is exclusive to Walmart, also has a small keyhole opening in back for an added cute accent — as if we didn’t adore it enough already! It’s machine-washable too, meaning you won’t have to deal with dry cleaning trips and bills. The deal really is that good. This blouse even has great ratings!

Get the Scoop Smocked Crop Top (originally $22) for just $8 exclusively at Walmart!

This top is available in three colors. There’s a fun, bright yellow called Acacia — this one initially drew Us in — as well as a bold Fiery Red. There’s a classic, timeless black option as well. The red and black versions both have sizes selling out, so you’ll want to claim your pick fast in any color. The yellow is sure to follow suit!

One more reason we love this top is because even though it’s unique, it’s versatile. It’s a great piece to dress up or down. As one reviewer wrote, it “looks great dressed up or with summer sandals.” Dressing up in the summer can sometimes lead to sweaty days, as fancier pieces tend to have thicker, less breathable fabric. This top, however, will look amazing with a skirt and heels for date night or maybe a bridal shower. You can just as soon wear it with ripped denim shorts and a pair of flat sandals or maybe platform sneakers. Whatever you do, just make sure to grab it on sale!

Get the Scoop Smocked Crop Top (originally $22) for just $8 exclusively at Walmart!

Not your style? Shop more from Scoop here and explore more fashion at Walmart here!

Looking for more product recommendations? Shop some of our other faves below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!