These Scoop Slides Just Upgraded the Double-Buckle Sandal Style

We’re all familiar with double-buckle sandals. They have been around forever, but recently, their popularity has surged thanks to designer brands and a renewed interest in Birkenstocks. The standard design is fairly basic, and some consumers may dismiss the aesthetic as boring. If you like the vibe but want a shoe that feels more unique, there are luckily plenty of options on the market!

We found an elevated version of the shoe made by Scoop at Walmart that immediately stood out to Us. Not only do they feel special, they’re up for grabs at an unbelievable price!

Get the Scoop Women’s Studded Faux Shearling Double Strap Sandals (originally $30) on sale for just $13 at Walmart!

These sandals are an excellent shoe to wear for the start of the spring season. You know what we’re talking about: It’s not particularly warm enough for a summer sandal, but a chunky boot is far from necessary. The faux shearling-lined sole adds a cozy element to the sandal, allowing it to be suitable for brisk days! They can keep your feet comfortably warm while still allowing your toes to breathe as you walk around outside. The sole is also made from a cork-like material that’s cushy and offers your feet arch support, which is ideal if you deal with any type of regular orthopedic pain.

The basic structure of these sandals is similar to other shoes rendered in this style, but the straps on this pair are covered in gold studs — making them modern and edgy. The gold hue is also a faded shade that’s not overpowering or particularly flashy, which we love. It works well with the overall energy of this shoe and instantly increases their versatility points.

Right now, you can score these sandals in black or brown, and both pairs are on sale for over half-off! We’re not the only ones who noticed these sandals — shoppers are giving them seriously glowing reviews. They note how comfortable they are and are thrilled with the quality, especially considering their inexpensive price point. One shopper even said that they’re thinking about getting a second pair in the color they don’t already own! Unbeatable price, fashionista-approved and supreme comfort — what more could you ask for? Thanks, Walmart!

