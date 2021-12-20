Score These Stylish Faux-Leather Boots for Just $35 at Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: We’re always pleasantly surprised every time we check out the fashion section at Walmart. We didn’t know just how many hidden gems you can find, and it’s now become one of our regular online shopping stops. Without fail, we always manage to snag something major in the style department — and our latest fierce find is no exception.

We’re talking about a pair of boots that we found from Scoop that are simply swoon-worthy. When we spotted these faux-leather beauties, we were immediately intrigued. You should be too, actually — no one will believe that you were able to find a pair of boots this stylish at Walmart. Simply put, it will blow everyone’s mind.

Get the Scoop Women’s Stove Pipe Knee High Croco Boots (originally $56) on sale for just $35 at Walmart!

These tall knee-high boots are made from a quality faux-leather material that’s crocodile-embossed, and we adore the added texture this detail gives the shoe. They come in two different color options — teal turquoise blue and dark burgundy brown. Both are elegant and complement different style personalities. If you like to keep things classic and timeless, go for the burgundy pair — but if you like creating bolder looks, the blue pair is calling your name!

These boots extend up to knee area and zip on the inside of the leg to make taking them on and off easy and smooth. The circumference at the top of the boot measures 16 inches all the way around, so if you have larger calves and are worried about them fitting your leg, you can use this figure for reference. As for the heel, it measures a little over three inches tall, so you’ll receive a substantial amount of added height when you wear them!

Get the Scoop Women’s Stove Pipe Knee High Croco Boots (originally $56) on sale for just $35 at Walmart!

Boots like these can be worn with everything — from leggings and jeans, to skirts and dresses. You can style them down or up for any setting, including the office or other professional environments. This pair of boots truly look so much pricier than their humble $35 price tag, which is always a serious fashion win. There’s no need to blow your budget when Walmart is delivering the look for less!

See it: Get the Scoop Women’s Stove Pipe Knee High Croco Boots (originally $56) on sale for just $35 at Walmart!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Scoop and shop all of the women’s fashion available at Walmart here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!