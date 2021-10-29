This Bestselling Burt’s Bees Skincare Set Is the Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As they say on Game of Thrones, winter is coming. And our skin is already starting to show it — our lips feel dryer than the desert and our hands are beginning to crack in the cold. We’re lathering on lotion like it’s sunscreen in the summer! Meanwhile, we’re on the hunt for holiday gifts for everyone on our list. If only there was a magical salve that could solve both our problems.

Luckily for Us, there is! Give the gift of self-care with this bestselling skincare set from Burt’s Bees. This beloved beauty brand has been a fan-favorite for decades — Blake Lively and Lily Collins are just two celebs who swear by Burt’s Bees lip balm. Whether you’re traveling or treating a loved one, these popular products make the perfect present. This stocking stuffer almost always sells out during the holidays, so snag this set before it’s too late!

Get the Burt’s Bees Gift Set, Six Classic Products for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Burt’s Bees Gift Set comes with six classic products: Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, Hand Salve, Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, Beeswax Lip Balm, Coconut Foot Cream with Vitamin E and Res-Q Ointment. Pamper yourself from head to toe with this soothing skincare set, packaged in a giftable Burt’s Bee tin.

Moisturize your hands with Burt’s Bees gentle hand salve, cuticle cream and hand cream with cocoa butter and sesame oil. And treat your feet with the rich foot cream with vitamin E. Blended with beeswax, vitamin E and a hint of peppermint oil, Burt’s Bees iconic lip moisturizer nourishes chapped lips with its original formula. And the Red-Q ointment is an everyday salve made with herbal ingredients that heals dry skin and minor cuts. This skincare kit has it all!

With almost 40,000 five-star reviews, this Burt’s Bee gift set is a guaranteed hit for the holidays! One shopper even calls this kit the “perfect gift.” Another review reported: “I bought these as holiday gifts for my coworkers. They were all impressed by the packaging and the contents. I even purchased one for myself!!” And one shopper gushed, “I can’t rave enough about this set! If you’re on the fence about this product, try it out. You won’t regret it!”

Each individual product from this Burt’s Bees beauty kit also received high praise from customers. As one shopper stated, “Each product is very moisturizing, and they all have a very wonderful scent! HIGHLY RECOMMEND!” Another review called the hand cream “miracle in a tube” for cracked fingers. One shopper said the Burt’s Bees foot cream is “amazing,” adding, “Feet are much softer the next morning.” And this review shone a spotlight on a separate product from the gift tin: “The cuticle cream is by far my favorite. Think lemon bar scent meets amazing cuticle miracle worker.”

‘Tis the season for shopping and self-care — why not combine the two with this sensational skincare set from Burt’s Bees? We’re head over heels for this holiday gift.

