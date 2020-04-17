America’s No. 1 Bestselling $8 Hand Cream Is Back in Stock on Amazon

If you’ve never had the unfortunate experience of skin cracking due to dryness, consider yourself lucky. As many of Us know, it can be a seriously uncomfortable and painful issue to deal with. The worst part? Well, it’s nearly impossible to find a product that can help relieve cracked hands or feet for a reasonable price.

Luckily, we may have just found the solution to skin woes with this hand cream from O’Keeffe’s, and over 18,000 Amazon reviewers agree that it’s the best option around. After a brief hiatus, it’s finally back in stock and available to order — and it’s no surprise that so many shoppers can’t wait to pick it up for themselves!

Get the O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 21, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This hand cream is as close to a miracle product as you can get. It can provide almost instant alleviation for extremely dry hands — particularly if the skin is experiencing cracking or bleeding. It’s recommended that this treatment be used overnight, immediately following a shower or a bath. O’Keeffe’s notes that skin temperature actually rises while sleeping, which makes this product work more effectively.

The hand treatment could certainly come in handy for frontline medical workers and first responders right now. Constant washing and sanitizing is making us incredibly dry while self-isolating, so we can only imagine the impact on professionals who have to wash their hands countless more times daily. One reviewer notes that “as a healthcare worker during this COVID-19 pandemic,” their “hands have been so dry after all the washing.” And after “only one night, [they] noticed [their] hands were not hurting” due to the intense dryness. These success stories are refreshing to hear, and we’re thrilled that those who deserve it most are getting some form of relief.

You can buy this hand cream in single packs, or as a bundle size that includes up to 12 jars. This is a fantastic gift to give to a doctor, nurse or anyone that you know who’s unable to work remotely at this time. You can also consider finding donation channels that will distribute this cream out to employees at the nearest hospital. Keep one O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream for yourself, and treat others to the rest. It’s all about spreading the love!

