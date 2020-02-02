Scott Disick Can’t Live Without This Surprising Skincare Product

When we need some beauty inspiration, we usually look to our favorite celebrities — female celebrities, to be exact. They’re totally on top of the latest launches, most effective treatments and vanity must-haves. But what about the men? Some guys just don’t seem to age, and maybe for some of them it’s genetics or an immunity to using shampoo as a facial cleanser. But for others? They might just have a trick or two you’ll want to hear!

While the Kardashians are obviously the biggest beauty influencers out there, we want to take a moment to talk about Scott Disick. He’s always loved the finer things in life, right? So it should come as no shock that he might have some skincare favorites, but we were still amazed to hear about his favorite lip balm!

Get the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Nourishing Lip Balm SPF 20 for just $22 at Amazon! Also available at Macy’s and Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Disick recently revealed the things he can’t live without to The Strategist, and this balm was included on his list. “I’ve used the Eight Hour Cream lip balm forever,” he said. “I’m pretty sure I just stole one from Kourtney [Kardashian] years ago, and now it’s always in my car. It feels more luxurious than a regular ChapStick. The smell and taste is good, and it’s a nice product all around. I keep them all over the place — in my car, but also at my bedside and near my sink.”

So many words of praise! Reviewers are obsessed too. Even those who were iffy about spending money on a designer balm were shocked at the difference it made in their lips. No more constant reapplications either. They say it’s totally worth every last penny!

This balm contains eight essential vitamins, nutrients and minerals to keep lips soft and smooth. It also contains protections against UVA/UVB rays, which means it may help strengthen your lips’ moisture barrier, which then means that sun damage can turn right back around and walk away from us! Goodbye!

This Elizabeth Arden balm comes in a convenient squeeze tube, so you can keep it on you at all times. Flaky or chapped lips? Going out into the sun? Just want that perfect pucker? Pull it out of your purse and make some magic with just a couple of swipes!

