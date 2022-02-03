Sebastian Cruz Couture Is Paving the Way in Luxury Menswear — See Our Picks

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The fashion world is so centered around women’s clothing and accessories, but as the years pass, more and more men are beginning to express the desire to go further in fashion than a simple black or navy suit. We’ve seen stars become more creative and colorful on the red carpet, and we know men around the world want to join in on the fun and experience a little luxury of their own.

That’s where Sebastian Cruz Couture comes in. The luxury menswear brand has garments, shoes and accessories that will have a guy looking and feeling his absolute best, whether for a wedding, a fancy Valentine’s Day dinner or another memorable occasion. If the brand sounds familiar, that’s probably because you’ve seen stars wearing it. Rami Malek wore a Sebastian Cruz pocket square to the Emmys in 2016 (when he won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Mr. Robot), and Britney Spears‘ fiancé Sam Asghari was recently spotted stepping out in a Sebastian Cruz Lino Tweed suit, to name just a couple of examples.

We’re about to show you some of our favorite picks from the site, but first, we need to link you to the brand’s current deals page. Learn about how you can buy more, save more (up to 40%!) or get a pair of free cufflinks with a purchase — and more. Okay, now let’s shop!

Black Paisley Dinner Jacket

Don’t get Us wrong — black dinner jackets will always be a fantastic choice, but this one steps things up with its stylish paisley design. Stand out in a crowd in this sophisticated pick. P.S. Every jacket purchase comes with a free pocket square!

Get the S by Sebastian Black Paisley Dinner Jacket for just $1,195 at Sebastian Cruz Couture!

Faded Cardinale Dress Shirt

This 100% Italian cotton shirt “has broken the internet” with its high-quality features and French stitching. We love seeing this faded red shade on guys — and we love the color of the buttons!

Get the S by Sebastian Faded Cardinale Dress Shirt for just $285 at Sebastian Cruz Couture!

Mint Green Lino Tweed Trousers

These handmade trousers are made with non-wrinkle fabric, which is a huge plus for Us when it comes to shopping for men. Reviewers are huge fans of these trousers too, commenting on the “great workmanship”!

Get the S by Sebastian Mint Green Lino Tweed Trousers for just $395 at Sebastian Cruz Couture!

Black Stella Lace-Ups

A pair of bold shoes can make a huge difference in a look. The metallic silver accents on these lace-up shoes will catch every eye in the room. We’re also completely obsessed with Sebastian Cruz’s signature blue soles!

Get the Black Stella Lace-Ups for just $1,295 at Sebastian Cruz Couture!

Azure Delfinio Necktie

We love to see more men embracing floral patterns in their wardrobe, especially when it comes to formal events. This Italian silk tie is the perfect accessory to level up a look!

Get the Azure Delfinio Necktie for just $195 at Sebastian Cruz Couture!

Looking for more? Shop all Sebastian Cruz Couture products here and shop by specific looks here!

