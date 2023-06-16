Selena Gomez Uses This Facial Mist to Wake Her Skin Up

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Waking up is far more than just getting out of bed and brushing your teeth. We all have our ways to feel refreshed in the morning, but it’s much harder to remain at ease when your alarm clocks starts blaring extra early in preparation for a flight. Selena Gomez definitely knows that struggle, and she shared what she does when it’s time to hop on a plane at an out-of-the-ordinary hour.

Naturally, the Rare Beauty founder’s morning routine includes skincare, and she starts off her regimen with this refreshing facial mist from Mario Badescu. It’s not only ideal for your complexion, but the ritual can brighten up your senses and make you feel ready to take on the day!

See it: Get the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water for $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

The popular mist Gomez specifically mentioned in the TikTok video she shared with her devoted followers is infused with rose water and aloe, which are both incredible if you want to soothe tired and stressed-out skin. The facial spray is described as a “pick me up” product, which is why we’re guessing the Only Murders In The Building star uses this as the first step in her skincare regimen before boarding a 6 a.m. flight. It’s hydrating, refreshing and can help you feel more awake — what more could you ask for ahead of a long journey?

See it: Get the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water for $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

This spray is a solid option as a pre-skincare or makeup step, but you can also spritz it over makeup throughout the day. In the summertime, we adore having mists like this one on hand to offer Us a nice, refreshing vibe when we’re feeling particularly hot. This specific spray is incredibly lightweight and absorbs into the skin quickly, so you won’t feel like you’re piling on product if you use it during a sweaty afternoon. Shoppers are completely enamored, stating they love the “glow” this spray gives — some refuse to go just one day without using it! With over 60,000 reviews and Gomez’s stamp of approval, we’re confident in dubbing this facial mist a must-have skincare product. Mario Badescu consistently delivers, and this excellent elixir is no exception!

See it: Get the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water for $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Mario Badescu and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!