Rust is the ultimate fall color. Its burnt orange hue goes perfectly with falling leaves, pumpkin spice, fireplaces and glowing sunsets. We think it looks amazing on any skin tone too. It’s a color that will always turn heads in the best way, as recently evidenced by the one and only Selena Gomez!

The Only Murders in the Building star recently stepped out in NYC for lunch at Serendipity III wearing a complete dream of a dress. Its rusty orange shade combined with its ribbed fabric, long sleeves and trendy accents made it an incredible source of autumnal inspiration for Us. That’s why we popped over to Amazon to pick out three dresses in that same gorgeous color that will be just stunning for the season!

This Slim-Fit Turtleneck Dress

This dress is reminiscent of Gomez’s in many ways, from its color, to its ribbed knit, to its long sleeves and fitted silhouette. It even has a similar length and a side slit! We love that it opts for a turtle neckline though. Adding a higher neckline is almost always a guaranteed way to elevate your look — not to mention keep you warmer in chilly weather. Another bonus? It’s nice and stretchy!

Get the WONETA Long-Sleeve Ribbed Bodycon Dress (originally $36) for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Lounge Maxi Dress

Looking for something you can seriously relax in — but will still impress all of your friends? Check out this Verdusa dress. Its soft jersey fabric will drape all the way down to your feet, dropping some side pockets off on the way. The fluttery, cascading effect of the short sleeves really upgrades this piece too. A little too long? Tie up the hem with a hair tie!

Get the Verdusa Short-Sleeve Loose Long Maxi Lounge Dress with Pockets for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Super-Slouchy Sweaterdress

We love this pick because it can work as a mini dress or as a tunic sweater, presenting a ton of outfit possibilities. This piece is essentially the definition of effortless style. The batwing sleeves, the mock neckline, the oversized fit and the subtle accents of the seams work together beautifully to create a piece you’ll want to wear every day!

Get the ANRABESS Batwing Sleeve Slouchy Oversized Ribbed Knit Tunic Sweater (originally $50) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

