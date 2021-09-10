Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always looking for ways to upgrade our everyday style without adding any difficulty or discomfort to our morning routine. We’re always going to have our T-shirt and leggings days, but when we have things to do, people to see and mirror selfies to take, we want to step it up just enough to impress.

We just got some major inspiration for this type of look thanks to actress and street style fashion icon Katie Holmes. She was photographed leaving the Madison Reed Hair Color Bar in NYC, her locks looking sleek and smooth in her signature deep brunette shade — but it was her outfit that sent us shopping to find ways to recreate it!

Get the Hiweld Short-Sleeve V-Neck Collared Button-Up Shirt With Pocket for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Holmes wore a short-sleeve button-up shirt in pale blue tucked into dark-wash wide leg jeans, wedge sandals on her feet and sunglasses shielding her eyes. We all have a pair of jeans, sandals and sunglasses, but it’s less likely that you have a top just like hers. That’s why we went searching for an affordable alternative with a similar look!

Finding this Hiweld top, especially for under $20 and on Amazon Prime, felt like striking gold. It’s also a short-sleeve button-up in pale blue, with white buttons up the placket. These buttons don’t reach all the way up to the neck, spreading the collar out for a V-neckline. Obsessed! We also love the left chest pocket, obviously!

Like Holmes’, this top has a slightly boxy fit, keeping things a little loose, a little slouchy but still very put-together. You can feel comfy in it and confident that you’re looking like an actual Hollywood star!

Holmes’ outfit is perfect for that everyday uniform look we were looking for, but you don’t have to stop there when it comes to rocking this top. You can always throw on a longline blazer and slacks for a professional look, or go for a cute, vintage-inspired vibe with a flare skirt and closed-toe heels. You could also let it hang over a pair of leggings for a dressed-up, dressed-down type of look!

Apart from the light blue color, this top also comes in white, pink, royal blue, grey, army green and black. They’re all on Amazon, so go and get shopping!

