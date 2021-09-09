Vanessa Hudgens Turned a Button-Up Shirt Into Outerwear — So Can You

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re at that time of year where it’s still a little too warm to transition our closet over to cold-weather mode. Even if we start the early morning wearing a jacket, we end up needing to take it off by the time the afternoon hits because we’re starting to sweat. But still, sometimes the breeze is just a little too chilly. And hey, layering up is just stylish!

Instead of grabbing your faux-leather or quilted jacket, go for the Cali-girl way of doing things instead — specifically, Vanessa Hudgens’ way. Los Angeles never really gets that cold, but that didn’t stop the actress from layering up recently while out with a friend. Instead of a jacket, however, she wore an oversized button-up shirt!

Get the Auxo Pocket Shirt in white for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Hudgens was wearing a red snakeskin-print athletic ensemble with sneakers and a cap, but it was easily the oversized white button-up shirt on top that caught our attention, buttoned just at the center for a super slouchy and airy fit. Such an amazing idea for warmer or in-between weather!

We were inspired, so we searched for a shirt similar to hers so we could recreate the look, and this Auxo shirt from Amazon definitely claimed the top spot. It’s a collared button-up with a left chest pocket and a long, roomy fit that hits around mid-thigh. Grab your favorite activewear, throw this on top and bam — a celebrity-worthy look!

Get the Auxo Pocket Shirt in white for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

As outerwear, this shirt can be worn over tons and tons of different outfits. Let it hang open over a T-shirt and jeans, a midi slip dress or a jumpsuit. We’d also love going for a trendy look with a long unitard, partially buttoning this shirt on top and maybe even adding a belt at the natural waist!

Of course, you don’t solely have to wear this shirt as a layering piece. You can simply wear it as, you know, a shirt! Wear it buttoned up over a pair of leggings, or tuck just half of the front into a pair of jeans for a modelesque vibe. In the end, it’s a white shirt, so you can really wear it any way you’d like and pair it with anything you see fit. All you have to do is order it!

Get the Auxo Pocket Shirt in white for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Auxo here and check out other blouses and button-up shirts on Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!