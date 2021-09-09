Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We spend so much time worrying about our facial skincare that sometimes we look down at our nails and are left in horror. While we’d love to be getting weekly manicures — or even daily, to be honest — sometimes we have to go a while without a visit to the nail salon, and that means we’re left to fend for ourselves. Plus, a lot can happen in a week!

One of our main concerns is keeping our cuticles soft and healthy, but we haven’t always done the best job. Extra hand-washing and sanitizing wreaked havoc on our hands, and cold weather is a beast of its own when it comes to sucking moisture out of our skin and nails. That’s why we need to be taking special care with an ultra-moisturizing oil!

Who better to take nail advice from than a professional whose client list includes Zoë Kravitz and Florence Pugh? Betina Goldstein is a high-profile nail artist who’s thankfully not shy about spilling her secrets on Instagram. “Nothing beats 100 percent pure vitamin E oil in my opinion,” she recently revealed on the platform, specifically recommending this RejuveNaturals one. “Apply and massage to nails and cuticles as an overnight treatment and in the morning before you leave your house.” She continued, “If you have super dry skin, bring it with you and apply a drop with moisturizer after washing hands. I promise it’s a game-changer.”

Goldstein raved about this oil even more in a Q+A post, answering a follower’s question about cuticle care by saying, “I use @rejuvenaturals every night and morning after shower. Press and massage into cuticles and dry spots on hands. Hydration is key.” She also mentioned that she mixes it in with her facial moisturizer too!

So, why this RejuveNaturals oil over other ones? For one thing, this one is 100% derived from non-GMO organic olives, making it totally natural, not to mention less sticky, faster-absorbing and clearer in color than oils derived from sunflowers. It also has so many potential benefits. It may help with collagen production, so along with softening and moisturizing skin and nails, it could improve the look of scars, stretch marks, acne, fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, sun spots and more. It could help soothe redness and irritation too!

This oil is also cruelty-free, vegan, pesticide-free, gluten-free and made in an FDA-registered facility. It’s also affordable, and a little goes a long way. Add this to your cart today and get ready to nail at-home nail care!

