Reviewers Are Calling This $19 Intensive Renewal Serum ‘Liquid Gold’

Do you feel like the past couple of years have aged you about, say, a million years? Mentally, we definitely feel like that’s the case sometimes, but all of that stress, not to mention some big lifestyle changes, can take a physical toll on the skin as well. If your once youthful skin is starting to age you, then let Us introduce you to a new product that will leave you looking and feeling refreshed.

There are so many anti-aging serums out there that it can be hard to figure out which one is right for you — and which one will actually have the effects you want. It can take a lot of research looking into ingredients, reviews and product descriptions. It’s definitely tedious, which is why we don’t want you to have to go through it. We’ll take care of all of that. All you have to do is check out this amazing serum we found!

Get the Alpha Skin Care Intensive Renewal Serum (originally $22) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This intensive anti-aging serum is made for all skin types, so no matter if you’re oily, dry or somewhere in between, you’ll want to keep reading. One of your first questions might be, “What makes this serum intensive?” It’s the 14% glycolic AHA, which is one of the highest concentrations of AHAs you can get without a prescription.

This AHA may help encourage collagen production to plump up skin and reduce wrinkles. It’s derived from natural sugar cane too. We know people say that eating sugar could be bad for your skin, but in this form, it’s a skincare essential!

This cruelty-free serum may also chemically exfoliate the skin, lifting away dead skin cells to leave you glowing underneath, your skin tone balanced and clear. Shoppers are also reporting the fading of scars and age spots. We can see why they’re calling it “liquid gold”!

This serum’s formula is thin and non-greasy, making it quick to absorb and lightweight on the skin. It’s also fragrance-free! Use it on your clean face and neck daily for best results, and remember to follow up with moisturizer — plus SPF in the morning!

