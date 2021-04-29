17 Stunning Tops That Will Majorly Upgrade Your Selfie Game

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Taking a selfie is an art. Back in the MySpace days, it was all about the angles. As time passed, we learned a little more about creating angles through contouring and highlighting. We also swapped our digital cameras for our phones — and MySpace for Instagram. Plenty of things have changed when it comes to our selfie game, but one constant remains: We want to the photo to look 10/10 levels of perfection!

A selfie is a chance to showcase your best self, and while hair, makeup and smile can be major aspects of this, there’s another part that’s just as important: your clothing! At least part of your top is going to be showing in all of your selfies, so you need one that’s going to elevate the photo that much more. Here are some of our faves!

Embroidered

1. With embroidered florals and prettily puffed sleeves, the upper part of this Romwe top seriously will have people smashing that little heart button!

2. The colors on this floral Bl-nk top from Anthropologie will light up your pics. The neckline is gorgeous!

3. How about the rose detailing on this SweatyRocks Bralette? We’d definitely wear this under a sleek long-line blazer!

Lace

4. The lace creating a mock neckline effect on this Berryou top is everything!

5. This The Drop cami has a large lace trim over its silky material, and we know we don’t want any of it out of frame!

6. This lace overlay Jonathan Simkhai top from Revolve is a show-stopper for sure!

Strappy

7. This strappy MotoRun bra top is technically a sports bra, but we also see it as a top-notch selfie bra!

8. We’re feeling a mirror selfie for this ZAFUL top so you can get a good side angle!

Collared

9. This River Island shirt from Nordstrom has a ruffled Peter Pan style collar. Need we say more?

10. With dotted illusion mesh and heart buttons, this retro, ’50s-inspired Belle Poque top is just beautiful!

11. The soft rainbow shades of this Vintage America Blues shirt will look so pretty, and it will go well with so many shades of lipstick or gloss!

Tees

12. This BLENCOT tee has a few perfectly placed rips, mostly toward the collar and shoulders so they’ll be visible in your selfies!

13. This tie-dye SweatyRocks tee definitely deserves some summer selfies! Extra points if you get the “Honey” and heart in the photo!

14. This velvet Urban CoCo tee will add some soft shine, texture and elegance to your look!

Turtlenecks

15. We’ll always love a higher neckline, and this Verdusa tank lets you rock the look even in the heat!

16. Such sophistication. This LIYOHON top is a hit with shoppers for a reason, from its soft material to its perfect sleeve length!

17. We always love a striped top, but this Madewell top enhances the look even further with its navy neckline!

