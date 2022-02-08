Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever found yourself with unreasonably red eyes? Maybe you didn’t get enough beauty sleep and woke up on the wrong side of the bed, or perhaps you suffer from seasonal allergies. We’ve all been there before. Bloodshot eyes are a buzzkill, but optical irritation doesn’t have to ruin your day. We just discovered the best-kept beauty secret! Buckle up, because this product is a major game-changer.

If there’s one celeb who knows the holy grail of glam, it’s Christine Quinn from Selling Sunset — the striking blonde always looks flawless on screen with her iconic hair and makeup. She’s basically a real-life Barbie doll! As we anxiously await the next season of the hit Netflix show, the reality star shared her top trick for relieving redness: Lumify eye drops.

“A makeup artist pulled out these eye drops on a shoot, and I was like, ‘Wait, what are these?’ He was like, ‘Every actress and movie star uses these. They give you really beautiful, white, white, white eyes that are camera-ready,’” Quinn told New York Magazine’s The Strategist. “That night, I went on Amazon and bought 30 of them. After I took the red-eye from New York to L.A. not long ago, I put these in, and immediately, my eyes brightened. These drops took me from a zombie to human in no time.”

Make your eyes pop with these redness reliever drops by Lumify

Get the Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops for just $19 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops are truly miraculous. Just one drop in each eye will dramatically reduce redness in one minute and last up to eight hours. While Lumify is the only over-the-counter drop containing brimonidine, it is not formulated with bleach or dyes. However, it’s not recommended for contacts.

I first heard about Lumify eye drops years ago while interviewing a fan-favorite from The Bachelor. She revealed that this product was the key to her bright eyes. Ever since then, I’ve applied these drops before any special event to enhance my eyes. And just like magic, my eyes become whiter almost instantly. Even with sensitive skin, I find these drops to be gentle and soothing. Based on the over 32,000 five-star reviews, I’m clearly not the only one who feels this way.

Let your eyes shine with the Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops

