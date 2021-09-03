Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We care enough about skincare at this point that we’re happy to invest in our skin. But at what point are we just blindly throwing money at well-known brands when we don’t necessarily need to? Sometimes it’s worth spending a little extra on a fancy device or ultra-unique formula, but sometimes you can get practically the same thing for a fraction of the price.

SeoulCeuticals is one brand that’s changing shoppers’ minds — and saving them a whole lot of money in the process. It’s a K-beauty brand that makes incredible products for actually affordable prices. It’s a way to invest in your skin without having to do any major budgeting. This fan-favorite vitamin C serum is proving that good skin doesn’t have to cost a pretty penny!

Get the SeoulCeuticals Day Glow Serum (originally $30) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

$30 would have already impressed us, but the current 40%-off sale on this serum makes this a seriously can’t-miss deal. Now, if this serum looks a little familiar, it’s because it features the same active ingredients as the famous (and famously expensive) SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum. It’s a vitamin C serum with ferulic acid and alpha tocopherol that claims to provide major anti-aging results and more. The biggest difference? This SeoulCeuticals serum currently costs 89% less!

This serum, which also contains hyaluronic acid, has many potential results, and with a claim of noticeable effects in just three weeks, it’s time to get excited. Consistent use of this serum could result in diminished wrinkles and fine lines and visibly smaller pores. It may also help fade sun spots and acne scars, the vitamin C brightening and evening out your complexion. It’s not done there though. It could also help protect skin against UV rays, help clear up and prevent acne and soothe irritation. Not bad at all for $18!

As if we didn’t love this serum enough, it further impresses by having 98% natural ingredients and being 72% organic. The jar is recyclable too! It’s very easy to use as well.

We recommend using vitamin C serums at night. Start by cleansing and using any toners or exfoliators you have in your routine. Then dispense two to three droplets onto your clean palm, massaging and patting all over your face and neck until fully absorbed. Follow up with moisturizer — and don’t forget sunscreen in the morning!

