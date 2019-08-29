



Picture this scenario: You’re on a group trip with friends or a summertime wedding where lots of pictures are being taken. You pose for a photo only to discover unflattering flashback that is definitely unwanted. We’ve all been there, and we’ve all requested that do-over photos are subsequently taken until we get a decent-enough shot.

Retaking pictures is incredibly annoying — not just for Us but for everyone that’s involved. We don’t want to keep bugging the photographer or the people we’re taking pictures with to take shot after shot. Well, retaking pictures can be a thing in the past with the help of this professional-grade setting powder.

See it: Order the Sacha Cosmetics Buttercup Setting Powder starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Sacha Cosmetics Buttercup Setting Powder is definitely a miracle product. It’s the perfect powder to finish off your makeup that can ensure that your pictures will look nothing short of flawless. You can order it right now off of Amazon for as low as $24, which is an amazing price for a powder that’s used by professionals.

The benefits that you can get from this product are outstanding. It can help mattify the face by absorbing oil to leave you looking less shiny, which is extremely important. The powder is also very finely milled, which helps the powder’s ability to flawlessly melt into the skin, filling your fine lines and pores to leave your skin looking super smooth.

This setting powder can also help you out when taking pictures, as it helps you avoid white cast and looking ashy in bright lighting. This is an ideal product to use if you’re taking professional pictures or going to an event where you know a ton pictures will be taken. It can make you look stunning in every shot!

If you don’t believe Us, take a look at these insane before and after pictures that demonstrate how great this product can be for pictures. In one picture without the powder, the face looks kind of blotchy due to the flashback. But in the image with the Buttercup Setting Powder, the face looks absolutely flawless. We dare you to find an imperfection in that shot. It’s not possible!

Amazon shoppers agree that this is a setting powder to swear by. Over 3,000 reviewers have rated this product, and 85% of those reviews rate this powder four stars or higher. And those that love it are seeing amazing benefits from using this stuff. One reviewer said this powder gives them a “flawless finish,” adding that they’ve “used a lot of brand name translucent powder and this is highly comparable if not better!”

This is a great product if your skin tends to be on the oilier side. One shopper said that they have “oily skin and it keeps it matte for 8 hours.” Another wrote that they are “only sorry that I had not ‘discovered’ it sooner.”

There are three colors available that work for different skin tones. The Buttercup No Color is great for fair to light skin tones, the Buttercup Light is perfect for light to medium skin tones, and Buttercup is ideal for medium to dark skin tones.

This powder isn’t just loved by Amazon shoppers, but by professionals too. Sacha Cosmetics was the official makeup brand for the 1999 Miss Universe Pageant, the 2000 Miss USA Pageant and most recently the 2019 Miss Panama Pageant. Beauty pageant contestants need to look on point at all times, and we are sure that they used the Sacha Cosmetics Buttercup Powder to do just that!

