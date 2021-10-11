Sex/Life’s Sarah Shahi Inspired Us to Find This Sleek Blazer on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have a few extremely important fall fashion musts on our list this year. Lug-sole boots are on there, as well as shackets and faux-leather skirts. Of course, we’ll also be sticking with classics like denim jackets, beanies and fuzzy slippers. Our number one pick, however, might have to be blazers!

Blazers have been around for quite a long time, of course, but we’re absolutely loving how fashionistas are incorporating them into modern day street style. What was once a piece solely reserved for the office can now be a casual staple too, making it a master of versatility!

Get the LookbookStore Striped Blazer (originally $44) for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

We didn’t stumble upon this LookbookStore blazer by accident. We had inspiration when searching for this specific piece. Sarah Shahi, star of Netflix’s mega-hit Sex/Life, had posted a mirror selfie while out shopping wearing a super similar one, and we adored the look. She wore her pinstripe blazer over a graphic top and denim shorts, finishing off the look with open-toe heels, a bucket hat and a face mask. The look perfectly exemplified what we love about current blazer fashion!

We knew the blazer we found was the one we’d use to recreate the actress’ style, and not just because it was on Prime and on sale. It had the look down! It even has similar, structured shoulders thanks to its subtle padding. It also has notched lapels, a single-button closure and functional flap pockets at the sides. On top of that, it has a slit in back to help you move freely, as well as a full lining for comfort!

The pinstripe variation of this blazer comes in both black and navy. Prefer a plaid of a houndstooth print? There are a few options for you as well if you want something besides (or in addition to) a pinstripe!

Shahi gave us such a great outfit idea for this blazer, but there’s no way we’re stopping there. We can swap the shorts for distressed jeans and the heels for booties, or we can go for a jumpsuit underneath instead. Try it with a cami and joggers too! Of course, you can always dress it up as well, whether with a button-up and slacks for work or with a slinky dress for date night. You won’t have any problem coming up with more ideas from there!

