



Snoring is a serious issue. It can ruin lives — whether it’s the snorer’s life or the one sleeping next to the snorer’s life. The worst part is, there’s really nothing we can do about it, because it only happens when we’re unconscious! At least, that’s what all of the mouthpieces we’ve tried have led us to believe . . . but we’ve never tried anything like this before!

Many people believe that the main cause of snoring is our nose. They think that congestion is what’s causing sleepless nights around the world, but in reality, our tongue is actually the culprit. That’s why this innovative snore-stopper specifically targets the tongue for a peaceful night sleep — finally!

See it: Get the Anti-Snoring Device (valued at $126) for just $99.95 at ZYPPAH!

Over 1,000 former snorers are calling the ZYPPAH a “life-changer,” saying their “snoring has virtually disappeared” since they switched to using it. This has resulted in so many happy spouses and partners, too. “No elbows” to the side in the middle of the night anymore! Shoppers say it’s “by far the most effective” anti-snoring mouthpiece they’ve tried, and one even said they were able to replace one from their dentist that was costing them $450 a month! People who have snored for literal decades completely stopped the first night they used their ZYPPAH, and others are experiencing relief from grinding teeth, sore throats and sleep apnea, too!

The ZYPPAH is the only anti-snore mouthpiece with the Z-Factor, a patented tongue elastic that acts as “a seatbelt for your tongue.” The brand claims that this will stop our tongue from falling back into our airway, which will result in a quiet night with no snoring. Sound uncomfortable? Don’t worry, because shoppers have assured that we’ll become accustomed to using it super quickly. It took two days at most for many!

Along with holding our tongue in place, this anti-snore mouthpiece also repositions the lower jaw, using a process known as mandibular advancement, to move it forward to open our airway even more! It’s no wonder so many former snorers, including Shaquille O’Neal, have experienced such game-changing results and are recommending it to everyone they know!

There are three versions of the ZYPPAH available: Original, Military and Beauty Sleep. Original is a bright green shade, while Military has a camouflage effect and Beauty Sleep is hot pink. Just because we’re sleeping doesn’t mean we’re just going to forget about our personal style, after all! That would be very unlike Us.

The name ZYPPAH is “Happy Z” spelled backwards, a.k.a. happy sleep and sweet, sweet dreams. The sound of silence never sounds sweeter than it does when we’re hearing it for the first time in years. This mouthpiece seems small and simple, but it’s saving relationships and offering people hours of relaxed sleep that they would have otherwise spent tossing and turning, holding their pillow over their ears!

We’d normally say that a lifetime of peaceful and happy sleep is priceless, but luckily for Us, it’s actually just under $100! Some people spend way more than that on complicated devices and sleep studies and are still left snoring away every single night. ZYPPAH totally eliminates the need for any of that, and it can be brought anywhere we go! In fact, we’re never going to go anywhere without it!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



