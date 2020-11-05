Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Question: Is there a fabric that exudes luxury and festive vibes more than velvet? If we could get away with it, we would probably wear it all year long. Come to think of it, we can do that. Velvet has become one of the trendiest textures around, and it’s certainly made a splash in the fashion marketplace.

These days, you can score velvet shoes, pants and even puffer jackets made from the material. But if you’re a velvet novice, why not start out easy with a simple tank like this one from SheIn? It adds that little touch of glamour — you can indulge in the fad without going overboard. Plus, it’s a seriously affordable option that’s still incredibly high-quality!

This tank top has a V-neckline that's mirrored in the front and back. It's a cami-style tank, so it has thin spaghetti straps that are dainty and elegant.



This tank top has a V-neckline that’s mirrored in the front and back. It’s a cami-style tank, so it has thin spaghetti straps that are dainty and elegant. This top is made entirely of velvet, including the straps. You can even pick it up in two different forms of velvet too — smooth or crushed!

This tank top is rendered in a standard length that hits right at the middle of the hips. It’s ideal to wear with a pair of jeans, and if you’re comfortable enough, you can absolutely team it with leggings too. Tanks like these are fall staples, as they’re practically made for layering. Throw on a fuzzy sweater or a leather jacket over it, and you instantly have the dreamiest autumn ensemble!

While the majority of colors this tank is available in are made from the smooth velvet option, the crushed versions are equally glamorous. The latter adds increased texture to the look and gives the tank an eye-catching metallic effect. The best part? You can’t go wrong.

