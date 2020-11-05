This Cowl Neck Sweatshirt Is the Easygoing Top We Need Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re feeling stressed out right now, you’re not alone. It’s safe to say that with everything going on in the world at the moment, getting dressed may not be your top priority. That’s why we all need to suit up in the most casual clothing available — and for Us, that’s our coziest loungewear!

When we’re looking to unwind, a sweatshirt like this option from Hello Mello does the trick. It’s soft, comfortable and super easy to wear — which is exactly what we’re looking for!

Get the Hello Mello Carefree Threads Women’s Loungewear Top for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say the material is their favorite thing about this sweatshirt. They claim it’s one of the softest tops they own, and simply adore the lightweight feel of the fabric. It’s also super stretchy, so you can move around in it without feeling constricted. The sleeves are extra long which is always a plus, and there’s a hidden kangaroo pocket that will keep your hands warm on quick errands!

We’re big fans of the cowl neckline, which looks breezy and loose. This is the type of top to reach for when you don’t want to think about what to wear. It can get you in the right mood to relax, which is the name of the game these days.

This top is currently available in three different shades: black, grey and mint green. The design of the fabric has a sheered effect that makes the colors appear a bit grainy, which is so retro! Honestly, this top has it all covered. Not only do shoppers swear by its supreme coziness, but it’s slightly more elevated than similar options on the market. It’s not often you find a cowl neck on a loungewear essential, and that’s just one of the reasons we’re instantly obsessed.

