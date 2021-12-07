This Chic Suit Is Such a Gorgeous, Modern Take on Holiday Dressing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Most holiday dressing options involve the same sorts of pieces. Velvet dresses, sparkly tops, punny sweatshirts and festive sweaters…but what if none of those are really calling to you? Just because some pieces are known as holiday fashion heroes doesn’t mean that other pieces can’t save the day as well!

If you’re looking for something sleek and refined — but still comfortable enough for enjoying all of the food and lounging around on the couch with family afterwards — we think we have just the thing for you. A two-piece suit! It will work perfectly for holiday celebrations, and it can transition into post-holiday life as well. It’s even under $50!

Get the SheIn Two Piece Blazer and Pant Suit Set for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This suit is a number one bestseller on Amazon, so if you’re looking for the best of the best, look no further. This blazer and pant set has everything you need when it comes to both style and comfort. It’s stretchy, it comes in stunning colors and every little detail is compliment-worthy. Let’s get into some specifics!

First you have the longline blazer which has a drapey, slightly oversized fit. The flowy fabric is a refreshing change from the typical stiffness we expect from blazers, and it looks as beautiful as it feels. This blazer has side pockets as well, which are always and forever a plus.

Then you have the pants, which are a pull-on, skinny style. No buttons or zippers to deal with — or to create any distracting bumps. What these pants do have, however, is a high waistline with a dainty ruffle detail that truly elevates the whole look and adds on some festive fun — especially in colors like green or red!

At holiday gatherings and parties, you could wear this suit with a satin cami and heels, or even a sparkly bralette and tall booties. Once it’s time to head back to the office, however, you could go for a turtleneck top and mules, or a button-up with kitten heels. You can always mix and match the pieces too!

You could even take this suit in a more casual direction, wearing it with a cropped T-shirt and sneakers, adding on a baseball cap or tattoo choker. So many options! Make sure to check out all of the color options too!

