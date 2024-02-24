Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Like the great singer-turned-beauty-mogul Rihanna once said, “Cheers to the freaking weekend!” Whether you’re sipping a sparkling mocktail or raising a glass of bubbly, we all deserve to drink to that.

Turning into a couch potato and hitting the town with our favorite people are some ways we like to spend the weekend. And of course, for many of Us, the weekend is a great time to catch up on brand-new deals from our most trusted retailers. Read on for our favorite finds!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Looking for an eye-catching pair of loafers? Head straight to Nordstrom. These platform loafers feature a bold metallic silver shade and adorable tassels — originally $130, now $50!

Shop more deals at Nordstrom!

Best Buy

Our Absolute Favorite: Has your laptop been acting a little wonky? Now is the perfect time to get a brand-new one for less. Head straight to Best Buy! The Apple MacBook Pro 14″ is now $200 off — originally $1,999, now $1799!

Shop more deals at Best Buy!

Express

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for major fashion savings, take a quick trip to Express. The classic brand is slashing the price tags of so many chic pieces, including this color-block sweater dress — originally $98, now $30!

Shop more deals at Express!

Ulta Beauty

Our Absolute Favorite: If you live for eyelash extensions, get ready to swoon! Ulta Beauty is discounting up to 30% off of falsies in honor of National Lash Day. Kiss Falscara Lengthening Lash Starter Kit has everything you need to achieve a professional quality lash set at home — originally $25, now $17!

Shop more deals at Ulta Beauty!

Abercrombie & Fitch

Our Absolute Favorite: The end of winter is the perfect time to snag top-quality outerwear for less! The YPB Après Puffer is on sale right now at Abercrombie & Fitch. It’s a perfect shade and fit that will undoubtedly be back in style next year — originally $220, now $99!

Shop more deals at Abercrombie & Fitch!

lululemon

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re a fashionista who lives to run or train, you’ve probably heard tons of good things about lululemon. The cult-favorite brand has an anti-chafe, seamless top available now. It’s super cozy and keeps you dry too — originally $78, now $54!

Shop more deals at Lululemon!

Dermstore

Our Absolute Favorite: Calling all skincare enthusiasts! Dermstore has a huge bundle available for a massive discount. You can rack up on everything from cleansers to moisturizers, eye creams and hair treatments all in one kit — originally $100, now $65!

Shop more deals at Dermstore!

Revolve

Our Absolute Favorite: Are you ready to enter your western era? These cowboy boots from TORAL are so chic and right on trend — originally $279, now $263!

Shop more deals at Revolve!

Sephora

Our Absolute Favorite: Treat your tresses to a luxurious haircare experience, courtesy of this Kérastase set. It comes equipped with a full-size heat protectant, travel-size hair oil, and hydration overnight treatment — originally $65, now $55!

Shop more deals at Sephora!

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite Tech Deal: If you love earbuds but find them uncomfortable, get ready! These wireless JBL earbuds

feature an ergonomic, stick-closed design that fits snuggly and cancels out external sound — originally $50, $45!

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: You can’t go wrong with a black turtleneck. They’re so chic and versatile. This Amazon Essentials find fits so nicely and isn’t see-through — originally $30, $18!

Our Absolute Favorite Hair Deal: Simplify your hair routine with this 4-in-1 hair dryer brush. Along with volumizing and straightening, this styler combats frizz too — originally $46, now $39!

Our Absolute Favorite Health Deal: Looking to add new supplements to your daily lineup? This Vital Proteins Collagen Powder encourages natural collagen production and helps improve skin hydration and joint mobility — originally $31, now $23!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: Take the stress out of cleaning with the help of the iRobot Roomba Vacuum — originally $999, now $600!