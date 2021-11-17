Delilah Belle Hamlin Debuts Her Favorite Fashion Finds From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bravo fans have gotten to know Delilah Belle Hamlin over the years on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, the 23-year-old model has great genes — and great jeans! Delilah Belle’s street style is both enviable and attainable. On a recent Get Ready with Me on Amazon Live, the fashionista served some major looks! Her seasonal selections appeal to all ages — read on to shop Delilah Belle’s fabulous finds from Amazon.

This Priming Serum

“I’m going to start with the skincare that I just recently bought that is all organic, all natural,” Hamlin said. “I’m trying to be super healthy and only put good things into my skin right now.” The social media star asked her 1.6 million Instagram followers to recommend their favorite cruelty-free or vegan makeup. “Everyone said Ilia, so Ilia it is,” she said. “So this is the True Skin Radiant Priming Serum. I used this today. I absolutely loved this. It felt so good on my skin.”

Get the ILIA — Natural True Skin Radiant Priming Serum for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Faux-Leather Shacket

Hamlin then tried on her “staple outfit”: a white cropped tank, blue baggy jeans and a brown faux-leather shacket. “The color of this is like a brownish color, which I absolutely love,” she said. “It is amazing. You could always roll the sleeves up or you could just button them.”

Get the FERNGIRL Women’s Button Front Faux Leather Jacket for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Turtleneck Sweater

“If it was kind of a cold day, I would go in with this — it’s a turtleneck, so you could always wear this under or put it around me and then you have a sweater in case you get cold while you’re out and about,” Hamlin said. “I love this. I don’t want to take it off!”

Get the FISACE Women’s Oversized Turtleneck Pullover Sweater for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Dr. Martens Boots

“The shoes that I’m going to be wearing are these platform Doc Martens, which have been in my closet forever. I don’t remember when I didn’t have these,” Hamlin said. “They give me a lot of height because I’m a short model so every time I would go to a casting, I would wear these.” The model paired the chunky boots with a leather moto jacket, white tank and black jeans.

Get the Dr. Martens Women’s Molly 6 Eye Boots for just $180 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

These High-Waisted Pants

Next, Hamlin put on a chic professional ensemble. “I’m trying to show you guys more of a work vibe,” she said. “These pants are great. They’re loose and cute. They have this really cute tie belt, and then it just snatches you.”

Get the VOIKERDR Women’s Straight Leg High-Wasited Long Work Pants With Belt for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

This V-Neck Collar Bodysuit

Hamlin paired the high-waisted pants with a grey V-neck bodysuit. “This top is so comfy and cute. I love it,” she said. “I think this bodysuit is really cute.”

Get the Apofer Women’s Long Sleeve Shapewear Bodysuit for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Faux Leather Trench Coat

Faux leather is totally on trend! Try a longer style with this sophisticated trench coat. “It has this lovely tie,” said Hamlin. “It also has buttons. And I love how it’s snatched at the waist and it’s pleather. It’s great. It’s kind of lightweight, but it’s also a bit oversized as well so you can wear something underneath it.”

Get The Drop Women’s @lisadnyc Faux Leather Long Trench Coat for just $110 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

