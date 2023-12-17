Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sneakers. They’re an overarching part of global culture, and there are many different silhouettes to suit every need, so much so that it can be hard to pinpoint the exact one you’re looking for — literally! From athletic gym styles to relaxed-not-meant-for-much designs, you can get caught up with trying to find a versatile option that can coordinate with everything in your closet! But thanks to Us, you can have Hilary Duff’s, the How I Met Your Father star, favorite Reebok shoe — and we found them on sale!

In an interview with CNN Underscored, the Lizzie McGuire star said this classic Reebok shoe is her go-to because of its versatility!

“I’m loving classic Reeboks again,” Duff told CNN Underscored. “I have the low-tops, the high-tops and my son Lucca is also into them, which I think is really cute. They just look cool, they go with everything and they’re so comfortable.”

The Reebok Women’s Club C 85 Vintage Walking Shoe is 100% leather and serves as an efficient everyday sneaker option. It has a supportive die-cut EVA midsole made to absorb impact during long strolls and during day-to-day wear. They’re low-top for enhanced ankle mobility and increased traction due to their high-abrasion rubber outsoles. These shoes make a great last-minute Christmas gift as well!

Get the Reebok Women’s Club C 85 Vintage Walking Shoe for $65 (was $85) at Amazon!

Styling this sneaker silhouette is easy! The low-top design makes it a perfect contender for jeans, while its athletic appearance pairs well with dresses and skirts for the sophisticated and on-the-go aesthetic.

Reebok has millions of customers and fans around the world, but one Amazon reviewer raved, “I got these shoes simply because of the price. I was NOT expecting them to be so comfortable and stylish! I wore them right out to the box to a pumpkin patch, meaning I walked all day in them and had NO complaints. I would recommend these to anyone!”

Another happy reviewer added, “After my 27 year old son told me that I needed some cool tennis shoes he found these for me on line. I wear a narrow shoe and was worried that they wouldn’t work, would be uncomfortable etc but they are really well made, perfect fit for my narrow foot and I now have some “cool” shoes. I ordered both an 8 1/2( my normal size) and. 9 but I am glad I stuck with the 8 1/2. They run true to size!” One more reviewer chimed in, “I love how they fit!! Accurate to size. They are so cute and comfy and even though I tie them they are still easy to put on and take off without untying them! They go with so many outfits too!!! They are comfy with orrrrr without socks.”

See it: Get the Reebok Women’s Club C 85 Vintage Walking Shoe for $65 (was $85) at Amazon!

Want a versatile pair of sneakers but not feeling this option? Shop more of our picks below!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us