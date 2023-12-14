Shop the Best Slip-On Sneakers for Winter Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s cold outside! At this point in the year, everyone rushes to pull out clunky snow and winter boots to keep their feet nice and toasty. But what if we changed this traditional notion and reached for a slip-on sneaker instead? Although typically reserved for spring and summer, this shoe actually provides an easy, accessible footwear option to pop on when you don’t feel like wearing much!

Slip-on sneakers offer plenty of versatility and come in warm fabrics like suede and leather, making them more of an evergreen style. If you’re unsure where to start looking for the perfect pair of winter slip-ons, don’t worry — we’re on it! With that in mind, we rounded up some of the best pairs of slip-on sneakers to wear during the winter months— read on to see our picks!

Soul Naturalizer Turner Sneakers

The Turner sneakers have a little zipper detail to elevate their appearance!

Get the Soul Natrualizer Turner Sneakers for just $65 at Macy’s!

Ugg Women’s Alameda Slip-On Sneakers

The Alameda sneakers will keep your toes nice and warm this winter, thanks to their suede upper and cotton canvas lining!

Get the Ugg Women’s Alameda Slip-On Sneakers for just $110 at Macy’s!

Steve Madden Women’s Ecentrcq Sneaker

Patent leather is a sleek material which exudes style, and the Ecentrcq sneakers have a quilted design for extra chicness!

Get the Steve Madden Women’s Ecentrcq Sneaker for just $48 at Amazon!

Keds Women’s Double Decker Sneaker

This pair of slip-on sneakers features 100% leather for a warm pick!

Get the Keds Women’s Double Decker Sneaker for just $52 at Amazon!

Hash Bubbie Women’s Slip On Sneakers

Grab this slip-on sneaker for an easy option which comes in many colorways to suit any aesthetic!

Get the Hash Bubbie Women’s Slip On Sneakers for just $22 at Amazon!

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Nova Sneaker

Try this slip-on sneaker for an option which emphasizes comfort and support. Hey, Dr. Scholl’s is an industry leader for a reason!

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Nova Sneaker for just $50 at Amazon!

Vans Made For The Makers Classic Slip-On Sneakers

Traction is an important factor to consider when purchasing slip-on sneakers! This pair has a vulcanized lugged sole for extra grip. Leave it to Vans to drop a hit shoe that works for any season!

Get the Vans Made For The Makers Classic Slip-On Sneakers for just $80 at Zappos!

