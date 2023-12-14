Your account
Shop the Best Slip-On Sneakers for Winter Now

By
UGG SLIP ON
Macy's

It’s cold outside! At this point in the year, everyone rushes to pull out clunky snow and winter boots to keep their feet nice and toasty. But what if we changed this traditional notion and reached for a slip-on sneaker instead? Although typically reserved for spring and summer, this shoe actually provides an easy, accessible footwear option to pop on when you don’t feel like wearing much!

Slip-on sneakers offer plenty of versatility and come in warm fabrics like suede and leather, making them more of an evergreen style. If you’re unsure where to start looking for the perfect pair of winter slip-ons, don’t worry — we’re on it! With that in mind, we rounded up some of the best pairs of slip-on sneakers to wear during the winter months— read on to see our picks!

Soul Naturalizer Turner Sneakers

Soul Naturalizer Turner Sneakers
Macy’s

The Turner sneakers have a little zipper detail to elevate their appearance!

See it!

Get the Soul Natrualizer Turner Sneakers for just $65 at Macy’s!

Ugg Women’s Alameda Slip-On Sneakers

Ugg Women's Alameda Slip-On Sneakers
Macy’s

The Alameda sneakers will keep your toes nice and warm this winter, thanks to their suede upper and cotton canvas lining!

See it!

Get the Ugg Women’s Alameda Slip-On Sneakers for just $110 at Macy’s!

Steve Madden Women’s Ecentrcq Sneaker

Steve Madden Women's Ecentrcq Sneaker
Amazon

Patent leather is a sleek material which exudes style, and the Ecentrcq sneakers have a quilted design for extra chicness!

See it!

Get the Steve Madden Women’s Ecentrcq Sneaker for just $48 at Amazon!

Keds Women’s Double Decker Sneaker

Keds Women's Double Decker Sneaker
Amazon

This pair of slip-on sneakers features 100% leather for a warm pick!

See it!

Get the Keds Women’s Double Decker Sneaker for just $52 at Amazon!

Hash Bubbie Women’s Slip On Sneakers

Hash Bubbie Women's Slip On Sneakers
Amazon

Grab this slip-on sneaker for an easy option which comes in many colorways to suit any aesthetic!

See it!

Get the Hash Bubbie Women’s Slip On Sneakers for just $22 at Amazon!

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Nova Sneaker

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Nova Sneaker
Amazon

Try this slip-on sneaker for an option which emphasizes comfort and support. Hey, Dr. Scholl’s is an industry leader for a reason!

See it!

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Nova Sneaker for just $50 at Amazon!

Vans Made For The Makers Classic Slip-On Sneakers

Vans Made For The Makers Classic Slip-On
Zappos

Traction is an important factor to consider when purchasing slip-on sneakers! This pair has a vulcanized lugged sole for extra grip. Leave it to Vans to drop a hit shoe that works for any season!

See it!

Get the Vans Made For The Makers Classic Slip-On Sneakers for just $80 at Zappos!

