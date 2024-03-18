Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no denying it! Cell phones are an essential part of our lives. Aside from keeping Us in constant communication with our loved ones, many of Us use our devices to store everything from precious photos to top secret info like banking deets and work e-mails. Because our phones are a hub of so many important pieces to our day-to-day lives, it’s important to keep them protected with durable phone cases. You know, just in case you end up dropping it.

Kris Jenner is a momager to the stars, so of course, she keeps her phone protected. Earlier this year, Jenner attended the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. After the show, the Calabasas resident was spotted holding her cell phone with an all-black phone case from the viral phone accessory company CASETiFY. If you want to learn more about Jenner’s go-to case, read ahead for the tech scoop!

Get the CASETiFY Ripple Case for $62 at Amazon!

This silicone phone case is silky-soft but it’s super durable as well. The minimalist case offers puffed bumpers, a raised bezel and a lifted camera ring for two times Military Grade protection. If you’re notorious for having a cracked phone screen, you’ll love this! The case protects against scratches from falls up to 6.6 feet. Along with providing protection, this phone supports wireless charging and it is made with an anti-static coating to protect against dust and lint. We love to see it!

Along with Jenner’s stamp of approval, this case is a hit with Amazon shoppers too! “It’s protective,” one five-star reviewer began. “It’s soft, but not slippery. The action button is not covered but the opening is scooped and easily accessed. The corner bumpers make an excellent and soft place to rest fingers when using [the] phone.” The shopper concluded their review with a nod to the case’s unique design: “The ripples make a striking appearance and are pleasant to touch.” Sounds like a winner!

Phone cases are a helpful tool to keep our cherished devices in tip-top shape. Snag this Kris Jenner-approved option right now on Amazon!

