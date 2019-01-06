Early on in our careers, the rules for a workplace dress code were simple: Pick out a crisp button-down, a sharp black blazer, sensible heels and of course, a pair of tailored work pants. Sure, we can occasionally swap the pants with a pencil skirt, but a pair of professional slacks were an absolute must, regardless of the industry we worked in.

While we stand by the fact that all of those items are in fact wardrobe staples, they don’t exactly leave much room for creativity. Plus, can we all agree that shopping for a great pair of work pants is hands-down the single hardest thing to ever shop for? Forget jeans and bathing suits, finding a pair of professional pants that doesn’t make us sad, fit like a zoot suit or only get worn on interviews is quite the task. Finding a pair of pants that we don’t shove immediately to the back of our closet right after we brought it home from the store, is a near impossible feat.

See it: Shop the J.Crew Cameron Four Season Crop Pants for 50 percent off the original price of $90, now only $45 at Nordstrom! Also available at J.Crew starting at $68.

We finally found a pair of pants that we can’t wait to wear not just to the office, but to virtually everything on our social calendar: The J.Crew Cameron Four Season Crop Pants. They’re designed to be worn literally every day of the year, from Monday morning client meetings to dinner on Friday night to a Sunday post-workout brunch.

The Cameron is made with a stretchy fabric that makes these pants almost as comfortable as our favorite yoga leggings. They might feel stretchy but they won’t look like stretchy pants (isn’t that the best feeling?).

The trousers also boast “perfecting pockets” which are designed to hold us in and provide plenty of lift and structure. There’s a zip fly with hook and bar closure and they boast a mid-rise. They’re also cropped right at the ankle, making them a great pair of pants to wear with both heels and booties, or flats and sandals in the springtime. These also won’t bag out at the rear or knees, no matter how many times we throw on the pants.

The important thing is that, as professionals, we’re rarely going straight from home to the office and then immediately back home. We have dinner dates, work outings, happy hours or networking events almost nightly. After being cooped up in the office all day, we need a pair of pants we can wear through all that without skipping a beat or being forced to bring along a change of clothes. Luckily, the Cameron is designed to be versatile enough to not look out-of-place in virtually any environment. Pair them with a buttondown and blazer and we have an interview-ready outfit that we bet will land Us our dream jobs. Wear them with a bodysuit and a pair of heels and we have an outfit ready for date night and beyond. They’re so versatile and so comfortable, we can spend an entire day in them and not skip a beat or feel like they’re cutting off our circulation.

The Cameron trousers come in four equally ready-to-wear shades. There’s the classic pitch black, perfect for wearing with every outfit under the sun. We can rock them as we would a pair of black skinny jeans and pair with tees and sweaters. We can also play up the professional vibe by looping a belt and tucking in a striped buttondown for a look that says, “I’m taking charge of this meeting.”

The graphite and tan shades both teeter on the more professional end of the trouser spectrum, though they’re still a great option for a desk-to-drinks look. We’re pairing the “Heather Saddle” shade with a chambray shirt and some leopard heels for a casually stylish look. The “Heather Graphite” looks great with a tucked-in black turtleneck and black point-toe kitten heel ankle booties for a look any Parisian fashionista would rock. Throw on a beret for good measure.

Our favorite shade of all has to be the deep navy. It’s a great way to incorporate a bit of color when we start to feel like our wardrobe has become a sea of black, but it’s still versatile enough to wear the same way we would a pair of black pants. There’s no way to go wrong with any color on the lineup, though we’re definitely reaching for this pretty midnight blue shade first.

We’re not the only ones that love the Cameron trousers! Nordstrom reviewers rave that they’re light enough to wear in the summer yet are still thick enough for winter. Many love how flattering they are and they love that they’re extremely stretchy. Some even said they bought it in every available color and we’re right there with them!

