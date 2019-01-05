We cannot get enough of cozy clothing that looks just as great on when we are out as well as when we want to snuggle up on our sofas at home. As the winter gets cooler, it’s even more important to stock up on as many warm layers as possible. Now is the best time to scoop up winter essentials while we still have a few hours left in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.

We are so happy to discover that the very stylish Zella Cashmere Wool Wrap is marked down and in stock in two colors at Nordstrom. The snuggly cardigan has an open front design that makes it easy to slip on and off.

See it: Scoop up the Zella Cashmere Wool Wrap (marked down 50 percent off its original $169, now $84) with free shipping while it’s still in stock at Nordstrom. Prefer a different style? Check out more sweaters and cardigans at Nordstrom.

The super soft cashmere and wool blend makes it a warm choice for blocking out the cold. This is a smart layer choice to keep on hand whether we’re trying to keep the chill off in a freezing office or need to step outside to check the mailbox.

We love that the cashmere wool cardigan has two practical side pockets for storing our phones or hands when we’re on the go as well as our remote controls when we’re chilling on the couch.

The cardigan is available in two colors including black and Beige Oatmeal Heather. Sizes range from small to large.

If the pockets and fabric blend weren’t warm enough, the cardigan also has a fixed hood that we are obsessed with!

A ribbed detail on the sleeves, cuffs and hemline adds a trendy touch that makes this staple also a street style choice.

We’ll be wearing the black sweater on top of our skinny jeans, pullover sweaters and boots for days when we’re running errands. The cashmere wool sweater will also match easily with our workout tops, leggings and our favorite running sneakers. For a chic office look, we’ll wear the black sweater with a black pencil skirt, a black cashmere long sleeve top and comfortable black velvet loafers.

The cardigan in Beige Oatmeal Heather is great for wearing on top of other neutral colors including bodycon sweater dresses or knit maxidresses. We could also slip into joggers, a long sleeve T-shirt, a hooded winter coat with fur trim, Adidas sneakers and a cross-body bag for casual street style looks.

On casual days when we plan to stay tucked in at home but may have to answer the doorbell once or twice, this cashmere wool sweater is a lovely choice for wearing on top of a sweatsuit or a plaid pajama set. With our favorite house slippers and a simple ponytail, we’re ready to serve an effortlessly beautiful look that works inside or outside of the house. The cardigan in either color is also a great choice for wearing over a pair of casual cotton jumpsuit or a T-shirt dress.

Shoppers who bought and wore the Zella Cashmere Wool Wrap are in love with how comfortable it feels to wear thanks to the soft fabric blend. One reviewer appreciated that the wool and cashmere blend isn’t as itchy as other sweaters she has tried.

Several shoppers noted that the cashmere wool wrap is their go-to for chilly nights since she lives near the water. Still, shoppers shared that they are able to wear this sweater in different environments. Some love wearing this year-round.

They also appreciate the hood detail and that the cardigan is roomy but doesn’t look frumpy so they can dress up and down. Reviewers also raved about being able to mix and match the cashmere wool cardigan with their leggings and jeans. They seemed to love black and oatmeal shades equally. Several shoppers revealed that they bought the cardigan in both shades.

Many reviews shared that the cardigan runs big so it’s important to carefully eye the size guide and order one size down to get the best fit.

