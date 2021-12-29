The Best Deals from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Under $75

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that we cannot resist a sale. We go wild for deals and deductions, especially when the savings are significant. And now that holiday shopping has slowed down, we’re ready for a new retail mission. Enter: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, the ultimate destination for major discounts. Read on to browse our top picks under $75 from this limited-time event.

These Ugg Slingback Slippers

Kick it all year long in these stylish Ugg slingback slippers. One customer reported, “These slides are so comfortable. A great blend of softness and support. Good for indoor and outdoor wear.”

Get the Ugg Oh Yeah Slingback Slipper for just $60 (originally $100) at Nordstrom!

This Free People Cardigan

Keep it cozy in these colorful cardigans from Free People, available in pink, peach and mint. “Absolutely perfect!” one customer declared. “Super comfy and super cute!!”

Get the Free People Found My Friend Cardigan for just $47 (originally $88) at Nordstrom!

These Spanx Moto Leggings

Add some edge to your activewear with these flattering Spanx leggings. One shopper gushed, “They make you feel and look amazing! They hold everything you need in place. Can’t rave about them enough!”

Get the Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings for just $53 (originally $88) at Nordstrom!

This Topshop Belted Cardigan

Whether you’re lounging around the house, heading to work or running errands, this long versatile sweater will keep you warm. Featuring billowy blouson sleeves and a simple sash, this cozy cardigan is a keeper.

Get the Topshop Belted Blouson Sleeve Cardigan for just $50 (originally $75) at Nordstrom!

These Zella Joggers

These Zella Live in Pocket Joggers are the epitome of comfy-chic loungewear. One satisfied shopper said, “These are seriously SO flattering and the most comfortable pair of pants I’ve ever owned!”

Get the Zella Live In Pocket Joggers for just $47 (originally $59) at Nordstrom!

