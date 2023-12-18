Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Mascara! It’s such a simple aspect of makeup that can make or break a look. There are many variations on the market which promise to do one thing or another, but often they can fall flat. That’s why we constantly look to stars for inspiration. One A-lister who knows how to serve a beautiful makeup moment is Taraji P. Henson! Known for starring in popular movies like Baby Boy and the upcoming reboot of The Color Purple, Henson’s favorite mascara doesn’t break the bank — and gets the job done in the process. With over 2,000 five-star reviews and ringing in at just $30, it has the potential to become your new go-to!

In an interview with CNN Underscored, Henson says she must have her Lancôme! If that isn’t proof enough, then allow Us to explain.

Get the Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara has lash-lifting and volumizing properties to give your lashes that dramatic bump they need! It’s smudge-proof and lasts up to 24 hours — making it a solid option to wear during all of your upcoming New Year’s Eve plans!

It comes with a lifting curved brush with 360-degree micro bristles to target every single lash, making sure none get left behind. For those who worry about the weight of this mascara — don’t! It relies on a lightweight gel formula which leaves lashes clump-free and smudge-free while feeling soft and feathery. This mascara also nourishes your lashes thanks to its infusion of White Tea Extract to provide antioxidant and conditioning care.

Lancôme’s Lash Idôle Mascara seems to be a favorite of celebrities, with Zendaya fronting campaigns for the brand, and longtime ambassador Julia Roberts claiming she finishes off her red carpet look with it. Trust Us — you’re in good hands!

It’s clear that Lancôme is revered by many, but one Amazon reviewer said, “This is the first time I use this mascara and has been a big success. I LOVE the way my lashes looks! I have big eyes and always feel embarrassed about having “short looking” eyelashes. But this mascara makes them look very long, curvy and NO CLUMPS. The black color is very black, but at the same time look natural.”

Another Amazon shopper chimed in, “I’ve tried a lot of mascaras and this is the one ! I have sensitive eyes and this mascara doesn’t bother my eyes at all. It stays on all day without flaking or smudging, but I can also take it off easily. No clumping, goes on smooth, adds the right amount of volume. I usually cringe when paying more than $10 for makeup, but after trying this, I can’t go back.”

See what all the fuss is about now, and prepare to elevate your eye looks forever!

See it: Get the Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

