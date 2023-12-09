Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There is never a bad time to shop for fashion — especially during this time of year! Retailers like Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Amazon are known for bringing you dynamic deals on clothing no matter the season or day of the week — weekends included!

Whether you’re looking for casual or decadent clothing, these retailers have something in store — and we help you find some of the best weekend fashion deals to shop now. Read on to see a few of our favorite deals!

Best Deals at Nordstrom

Snag this Free People Alli V-Neck Sweater for up to 50% off right now!

Best Deals at Saks Fifth Avenue

This Alice + Olivia Adara Sleeveless Corset Minidress is a great option for all your upcoming soirees and it’s 40% now!

Best Deals at Amazon

These Franco Sarto Women’s Demmi Pointed Toe Dress Bootie Ankle Boot are 58% off right now!