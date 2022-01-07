These Stylish Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fun in the sun! While summer is our favorite season for soaking up the sun, we make sure to wear sunglasses all throughout the year. Yes, that includes winter! Not only are sunnies a stylish accessory, but they can also block our eyes from harsh UV rays. But designer shades can cost a pretty penny, so we don’t normally splurge on luxury brands.

Today’s our lucky day — select sunglasses from Ray-Ban and Oakley are currently on sale at Nordstrom! No one will throw shade your way when you’re rocking these shades. Most of these styles are unisex, so treat yourself or a loved one (after all, Valentine’s Day is around the corner!). Shop these stunning sunnies before it’s too late!

These Original Aviators

We feel the need…the need for speed! Release your inner Maverick with these timeless aviator sunglasses from Ray-Ban. As one shopper said, “It does make you feel and look like a rockstar! They are very practical and comfortable.”

Get the Ray-Ban Original 58mm Aviator Sunglasses for just $161 (originally $203) at Nordstrom!

These Wayfarer Sunglasses

Keep it classic with these sleek Wayfarer Ray-Bans. “Best sunnies ever,” one customer gushed. “These are so wonderful! Favorite pair I’ve ever owned.”

Get the Ray-Ban Erika Classic 54mm Sunglasses for just $138 (originally $173) at Nordstrom!

These Tortoise Shell Rectangular Sunglasses

Feel like a movie star with these glamorous retro sunnies. One shopper shared, “Really love these. They fit great, the polarized lenses really let your eyes relax and they look stylish on.”

Get the Ray-Ban Inverness 54mm Polarized Pillow Sunglasses for just $172 (originally $222) at Nordstrom!

These Prizm Polarized Sunglasses

Featuring matted frames and polarized lenses, these Oakley sunglasses offer 100% UV protection. Give your man some extra swag with this essential eyewear.

Get the Oakley Prizm 55mm Polarized Sunglasses for just $163 (originally $193) at Nordstrom!

These Colorful Wrap Sunglasses

Color Us impressed with these vibrant polarized shades! “Amazing sunglasses,” declared one customer. “My husband loved it so much.”

Get the Oakley Gibston 61mm Polarized Wrap Sunglasses for just $142 (originally $172) at Nordstrom!

These Matte Gunmetal Sunglasses

Crafted from stainless steel, these polarized shades are much more durable than your average sunglasses. And thanks to the three-point fit, they also provide comfort and optical precision.

Get the Oakley Holbrook 55mm Prizm Polarized Square Sunglasses for just $205 (originally $235) at Nordstrom!

