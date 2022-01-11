Lounge Like a Kardashian in These Buttery Soft Foldover Pants From Skims

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember Juicy Couture sweatsuits from the early 2000s? We couldn’t get enough of the velour and terry cloth fad — and neither could celebrities. Stars, they’re just like Us! Britney Spears and Paris Hilton were among the Hollywood trendsetters who helped elevate the image of loungewear. The comfy style went from being generic to glam overnight.

So, it’s no surprise that another celeb has turned cozy clothing into an empire — Kim Kardashian. The mega-mogul’s Skims line is devoted to figure-enhancing garments that make you look and feel your best. If you want to keep up with the Kardashians in real life, then invest in this pair of Skims foldover pants from Nordstrom. They’re flattering and fashion-forward — not to mention super soft! Quite frankly, we haven’t been this satisfied with sweats since the days of our Juicy tracksuits.

Channel Kim K in these Skims Soft Lounge Fold Over Pants. These ribbed knit pants are available in sizes XXS-4XL and six different colors — black, brown, grey, camel, pink and peach. The throwback-inspired flared leg cut is super trendy, and the spandex blend is stretchy and flexible. Featuring a foldover waistband for extra versatility, these adjustable pants can be styled low-rise or mid-rise.

The rave reviews for these Skims lounge pants speak for themselves. Take this one, for instance: “Most comfortable pants ever! Also super sexy and simple with a great selection of colors.” Sexy sweats? Only Kimberly Kardashian could pull that off. Another shopper declared, “These pants are the softest, most comfortable pant. They feel like butter on my skin.” Divine! And one customer commented, “Super comfy and makes your butt look fantastic! Miss Kim knows what she’s doing.” She sure does! This review agreed: “So soft and smooth! And I love the ridges. These pants are so flattering and comfortable. They also lift your butt!” You’ll never want to take these pants off! “Wish I could live in them,” another customer said. “You need these. They’re so soft and feel like you’re wearing nothing.”

No need for a time machine to go back to the glory days of luxe loungewear — live it up with the Skims Soft Lounge Fold Over Pants. If you’re going for a high-waisted look, roll the waistband up and throw on a cute crop top. You could also fold the waistband over if you want a low-rise fit instead. Either way, just add some sneakers and a puffer for an easy winter ensemble. We know the Kardashians would approve.

