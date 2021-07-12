Our 12 Absolute Favorite Pairs of Shorts in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has officially arrived and we’re more than ready to shop until we drop (and then shop some more). One of the first items on our wish list? New shorts. It’s summer, so we obviously need some fresh pairs that are both cute and comfy!

We’ve picked out 12 of our favorite marked-down pairs in the sale, from biker shorts to denim shorts, so let’s take a look below and start claiming our sizes before they sell out!

1. These Classic Biker Shorts

Biker shorts are everything right now — for both cute, casual looks and yoga classes. This sleek, classic Zella pair is a can’t-miss for Us. Pockets, anyone?

Get the Zella Live In High Waist Pocket Bike Shorts (originally $49) for just $30 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

2. These Fierce Leopard Shorts

We love our leopard dresses and tops, but it’s time to add a pair of shorts into the mix. Why not this cozy cotton-blend pair from Billabong?

Get the Billabong West Coast Leopard Print French Terry Shorts (originally $46) for just $30 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

3. These Raw-Hem Shorts

The unfinished hems and acid wash-inspired design of these cotton shorts are giving Us cool vintage vibes!

Get the Cotton Citizen Brooklyn Shorts (originally $155) for just $99.90 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

4. These Cutoff Denim Shorts

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is an excellent time to invest in some high quality denim, and these faded Frame shorts are an excellent deal!

Get the Frame Le Brigette Cutoff Denim Shorts (originally $189) for just $126 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

5. These Cuffed Denim Shorts

Looking for a slightly different style of jean shorts from another top brand with an even lower price tag? These cuffed shorts are our pick!

Get the 7 For All Mankind Roll Cuff Denim Shorts (originally $138) for just $90 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

6. These Comfy Knit Shorts

A chance to grab a pair of super-cozy shorts from a celebrity-favorite brand like Alo? We’re in!

Get the Alo Daze Shorts (originally $56) for just $37 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

7. These High-Shine Biker Shorts

More biker shorts? Yes, please! This twinkling pair will have you shining while the wide, high-rise waistband will have you feeling fabulous!

Get the Beyond Yoga Twinkle High Waist Biker Shorts (originally $78) for just $50 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

8. These Sweat Shorts

How about a pair of comfy, sporty shorts from Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American line for over $25 off? Instant “add to bag”!

Get the Good American Summer Sweat Shorts (originally $75) for just $50 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

9. These Heavyweight Cotton Shorts

We’re constantly spotting Champion’s “C” logo on A-listers, and now it’s our turn to “B” part of the crew!

Get the Champion Logo Reverse Weave Shorts (originally $50) for just $37 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

10. These Retro Athletic Shorts

Adidas and Marmiekko combined forces to create these ultra-cool wave-print shorts. The print was created back in the ’50s! Wear these for a run or simply to elevate your streetwear looks. Available in regular and plus!

Get the Adidas x Marimekko Wave Print Primegreen Shorts (originally $40) for just $30 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

11. This Shapewear Skort

Skorts count as shorts! We wanted to feature this Spanx skort especially thanks to its smoothing waistband and “booty-boosting” design!

Get the Spanx Booty Boost Double Layer Skirt (originally $72) for just $48 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

12. These Neon Biker Shorts

One more pair of biker shorts, just because. The colors of these Free People shorts were just too good!

Get the Free People FP Movement Let’s Go Seamless Bike Shorts (originally $48) for just $30 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop all women’s shorts on sale here and explore the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!