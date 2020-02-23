Loving Jennifer Aniston’s Jeans? Grab a Pair for Yourself at Nordstrom

Jennifer Aniston has been all over the news lately (and for the past decade and a half). When a celebrity so talented, gorgeous and stylish comes around, we’re not just going to let them drop off our radar — especially not when they’re releasing gem after gem. Aniston’s gems? Movies, TV shows, romance speculation and, our favorite, her clothing picks!

Aniston recently did a Q+A with the one and only Sandra Bullock for Interview magazine, and right at the beginning, as Bullock playfully asked her friend what she was wearing, Aniston revealed all. She named a James Perse tee, an Elder Statesman sweater, her Hanky Panky underwear and a pair of rag & bone jeans, which really set off a bell in our head — because we knew rag & bone was at Nordstrom!

Grab a pair of rag & bone jeans starting at just $153 at Nordstrom!

It’s hard to believe that rag & bone has only been around since 2002 when both the brand name and its creations are so iconic. In under 20 years, it’s become such a beloved label that even A-listers like Aniston are fans. Celebs know the importance of owning a good pair of jeans, and we were rightfully quick to trust this pick without any hesitation.

rag & bone is a New York-based brand known for “combining British heritage with directional, modern design.” That means clean silhouettes, comfortable fabrics and expert tailoring to really give off that downtown aesthetic in an effortless way. Wearing these jeans says, “I belong here,” whether you’re strutting the sidewalks or posing for an impromptu photo shoot with excited paparazzi!

When it comes to rag & bone’s philosophy, the brand is all about “importance of quality, expert craftsmanship and attention to detail.” That goes for all of the clothing, shoes and accessories it creates — but especially for its famous denim. Want to try a pair for yourself? Good news! Nordstrom has plenty in stock, and you can even try this coated, shiny pair for 40% off right now. You’ll be amazed by the amount of stretch in these skinny jeans!

Whether you’re looking for blue, black, white, red or even pink jeans, Nordstrom has your back. This way, you can recreate all of Aniston’s cool and casual looks, no matter what she pulls out next. You’re going to feel the difference between cheap jeans and rag & bone jeans immediately, and you’ll never want to go back!

