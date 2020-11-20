Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays are just around the corner, which means we will soon be indulging in all of our favorite home-cooked meals and desserts. ‘Tis the season for rest, relaxation and socially-distanced family time — not following a strict diet.

As we plan our winter wardrobes, flexibility is key. We’re not interested in wearing restrictive pants and other bottoms that will make Us feel uncomfortable while we’re getting our feast on. This means that even our go-to pair of jeans may be out of commission once Thanksgiving rolls around. That’s why this pair of ShyCloset jeggings caught our eye while browsing Amazon. They look exactly like jeans, but offer up all the comfort that leggings provide. Goals!

Get the ShyCloset Casual Comfy Slim Fit Denim Pocket Jeggings Pants for just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 20, 2020, but are subject to change.



These jeggings are what we like to call stylishly deceptive. They’re soft, stretchy and totally passable as traditional pants. The denim shades are spot-on, and their stitching mimics a classic pair of jeans — right down to the back pockets and stud details!

The jeggings are high-waisted, which means they are ultra-versatile in the styling department. Tuck a white shirt in for a more formal look, or wear them over a bodysuit for a form-fitting ‘fit. You can even throw on sleek stilettos if you’re really feeling festive! If you want to stay more covered up, rock them with a loose tunic top.

Get the ShyCloset Casual Comfy Slim Fit Denim Pocket Jeggings Pants for just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

No surprise here: Tons of shoppers are obsessed with these jeggings! Not only do they love the look, they appreciate the thick material and instant confidence-boosting qualities. Plus, the color reportedly doesn’t fade after a few washes — which truly sold Us. There’s nothing better than an affordable option that goes the distance — especially during the holiday season.

See it: Get the ShyCloset Casual Comfy Slim Fit Denim Pocket Jeggings Pants for just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from ShyCloset and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!