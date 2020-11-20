We Found Leggings That You Can Wear Everywhere — Even the Office

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No matter what’s on the agenda, we can always find an excuse to wear a pair of leggings. The only hitch in the plan? Well, not every destination or occasion can be described as “athleisure-appropriate.” One of those places just so happens to be work. Sure, we could wear leggings with a long tunic top and get away with it every once in a blue moon — but that’s simply not an everyday vibe.

Luckily, we found a pair of leggings that are disguised as sophisticated dress pants — making it possible to wear them practically anywhere! Even if you’re not heading into the office for the remainder of the year, it’s always smart to be prepared for the next chapter.

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Casual Stretchy Work Pants for prices starting at $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 19, 2020, but are subject to change.



These SweatyRocks leggings have a plaid print will leave even the most fabulous fashionistas believing they’re a pair of traditional pants. They are skintight, which is precisely how we expect our leggings to fit — but shoppers claim the material is also thick, comfortable and supportive.

The plaid print completely fits in with the autumn aesthetic. These leggings have a relatively preppy look, but they can be styled to suit your personality. With a black top and blazer, you’ll look like a true professional — but with a bodysuit and a biker jacket, you’ll be ready to hit the town! For the ideal in-between ensemble, wear them high-waisted and tuck in a crisp white shirt. Ankle booties will complete the ‘fit nicely!

Rocking leggings on the regular is way easier with a pair like this at your disposal. If you’re not feeling the plaid print, you can score the same pair in a variety of colors and patterns. Shoppers are raving about these “durable” leggings, and are thrilled with their versatility. They are a lazy style star’s dream come true!

