Have any extra room in your closet you’re looking to fill up before the end of the year? If not, it’s time to make some room. Donate anything that doesn’t spark joy and free up those hangers quickly, because Lucy Hernandez (of Lucy’s Whims) just launched her second collection with The Drop on Amazon, and you’re going to have a hard time not filling up that virtual shopping cart!

This is Hernandez’s second collaboration with The Drop, but this time around, the pieces are here to stay. If you missed out the first time around or are looking for more, her new collection is now a part of Staples by The Drop, meaning you can always go back and buy more (if your pick isn’t sold out). It also means that these are, as labeled, staples everyone will love in their closet. Here’s what Hernandez had to say about the collection: “It was really important to me to design staple pieces that are high quality with the chicest cuts and details while being size-inclusive.” Everything comes in sizes XXS to 3X! Want to see our top picks? Let’s get to it!

This Turtleneck Sweater

Sweater weather is here, and if you weren’t excited about it before, you’re about to be. This chunky rib turtleneck is so comfy, and the side buttons are absolutely genius. Plus, there are thumbholes! Hernandez says this is “not your average turtleneck,” and we think everyone would agree!

Get The Drop Women’s @lucyswhims Side Button Cropped Turtleneck Sweater for just $45 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Satin Shirt

Silky satin is having an everlasting moment in fashion. This blouse was actually part of Hernandez’s first collection with The Drop, but it was so popular that she wanted to bring it back in additional colors!

Get The Drop Women’s @lucyswhims Long Sleeve Button Down Stretch Satin Shirt for just $50 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Edgy Sweater

Now this sweater is a standout! “The buckle paired with an open-shoulder look made this one my dream sweater,” Hernandez said, and we have to agree. It’s so perfect for a going-out look that won’t leave you freezing in the cold!

Get The Drop Women’s @lucyswhims V-Neck Buckle Slouchy Sweater for just $55 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Tank Sweater

As Hernandez said herself, “It’s not easy to find a tank that fits well, comes in a great fabric, neutral colors, and shows just the right amount of clavicle.” And yet here you are, having found it! This tank “feels luxe against the skin” and has a perfect racerback design!

Get The Drop Women’s @lucyswhims Fitted Cutaway Racer Tank Sweater for just $40 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Twill Trousers

You’re going to need bottoms to pair with all of those tops, right? These slit hem trousers were made to go with everything else in the collection, no matter the occasion. As Hernandez said, they “would be great for a workday look, but again can be taken from day to night with a great blouse and heel change”!

Get The Drop Women’s @lucyswhims Slim Stretch Slit Hem Trouser for just $50 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

