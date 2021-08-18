Channel Sienna Miller’s Comfy Wide Pants Look for Only $20 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sienna Miller has had a seriously multi-faceted career, but she’s always stayed true to her effortless It Girl style! Her vibe is relaxed and chic at the same time, and she knows how to keep it cool — even in the sweltering New York City summer heat.

We recently spotted snaps of her out and about rocking a pair of simple and sophisticated wide-leg pants. They looked long and lightweight, and we immediately knew we needed to add a similar pair to our closets as we ride out the rest of the warm-weather months. Luckily, we stumbled upon a pair of pants that looks fairly similar — and our version is currently available for $20!

Get the LNX Women’s Linen High Waisted Wide Leg Drawstring Pants for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

When the temperatures are particularly unbearable outside, it’s important to pick out clothing that can help you beat the beat. In fact, one of the best materials to wear is linen. Though we’re not sure what exactly Miller’s pants are made from, they do give off a linen vibe — so we made sure that our pair also channels that breezy energy!

The 39-year-old actress’ pants have a classic beige look, and the pants we found also boast a similar shade! She opted to create a monochromatic look by wearing a tank top in a complementary color, but you can surely pair the pants with pretty much any hue or print!

Shoppers say that they have never owned linen pants quite like this pair! They were surprised with how high-quality the pants felt for their extremely affordable price. You can score them in the shade most similar to Miller’s, but they’re also available in a slew of other options. As we prep for sweater weather, these pants are exactly what to wear to stay stylish and comfortable!

