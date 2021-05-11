Time Is Running Out to Shop Signed, Blake’s New Amazon Drop

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to shop? We wish we could give you more time to prepare, but the clock is already winding down! Signed, Blake is back for another limited fashion collection with Amazon’s The Drop, but these pieces are only available for 30 hours total before they’re gone forever. Multiple pieces have already sold out too!

This time, the content creator slash attorney designed “pieces that would leave women feeling fun, flirty, and like the star of her own show.” The “bold color palette and delicate floral is the perfect balance of edge and femininity.” This collection seriously came at the best time. The pieces are made to order, so they’ll be finished up and shipped out just in time for summer! Want to see our pick? This amazing top is still in stock!

Get The Drop Women’s White Floral Print Knot-Front Cropped Top by @signedblake for just $50 at Amazon for a limited time! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

This top is the epitome of summer to Us. It’s made of 100% cotton and is super light and breathable. The large floral print is bold and yet sleek and sophisticated, not overdoing it the colors. Add in the plunging tie neckline, and ultra-trendy puff sleeves and the little ruffle cuffs and you have a piece that is going to be a non-stop compliment magnet!

We love this top because it’s just fitted enough without being clingy, so you can wear it with flared skirts — but the puff sleeves also mean you can balance it out with skinny jeans or even leggings. Oh, and you can totally adjust your fit with that tie in front. It’s a functional accent, not just a decorative one!

We are not even kidding when we say we want to wear this top with everything. We are definitely inspired by the yellow pants in the photos, but this top will easily work with any wash of jeans or denim shorts as well for everyday summer looks. Want to dress it up? You can and you certainly should! Pair it with a slip skirt and heeled sandals or even with a mini skirt and flats. Whatever you do, just grab it before it’s gone for good!

