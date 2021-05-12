Channel Morgan Stewart’s $1,095 Mink Slipper Style for Just $21

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Happy feet! Though restrictions may be lifting and talks of a “normal summer” are dominating social media, we’re officially making a statement: Our comfies aren’t going anywhere. Sure, slipping on an LBD and a pair of stilettos sounds like an exotic dream at this point, but there’s no reason to ditch the daily duds that got Us through quarantine as our social calendars fill up. In fact, we’re still adding cozy, chic essentials to our closets — including fuzzy slippers!

Slippers are a smarter investment than many realize, and there’s no reason to limit them to at-home footwear. As usual, we’re taking style cues from Morgan Stewart, who’s been posting Instagram selfies in a pair of sensational mink slide sandals from Saint Laurent (pictured below). Unfortunately, the $1,095 price tag (and the fact that this colorway is practically sold out at Saks) is a bit over budget — so we set out to find a similar shoe to trial the trend.

Get the FamilyFairy Women’s Fluffy Faux-Fur Slippers With Fleece Lining and Rubber Sole for prices starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

Before we get to the details, let’s take a moment to reflect on the E! personality’s maternity leave aesthetic. After welcoming her first child with husband Jordan McGraw earlier this year, the 32-year-old has been striking the perfect balance between casual and sophisticated, teaming tops from high-fashion brands like The Row and Chanel with breezy bottoms, slides and sneakers. It’s the ultimate 2021 vibe — after all, even one of Hollywood’s most outspoken Louboutin fans needs to give the red bottoms a rest sometimes.

Finding slippers of our own was surprisingly simple, as Amazon came through in the clutch. The FamilyFairy fluffy faux-fur slippers look nearly identical to the Saint Laurent pair, offering two chunky toe bands and a lining that appears to be equally plush. Of course, while the designer option is made of mink, Amazon’s take is vegan-friendly. The memory foam insole provides ultra-comfort that shapes to the contour of your feet and will allow you to wear these beauties outside of the house. Errands? Done. A quick brunch? Absolutely! You’ll want to avoid any wet, muddy areas, but the brand claims the sole is extra durable.

Get the FamilyFairy Women’s Fluffy Faux-Fur Slippers With Fleece Lining and Rubber Sole for prices starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you’re concerned that scooping up these slippers before summer isn’t the move, no sweat — literally. They are stacked with moisture-wicking technology, so you’ll be cool and dry at all times. Tons of reviewers are singing their praises, with one happy customer claiming they’re “more comfortable than UGGs“!

Pair them with the trademark tie-dye tracksuit you’re still rocking 24/7 — or channel Stewart’s sleek style and throw on an oversized blouse and boyfriend jeans for a happy hour outing. The choice is yours, but one thing’s for sure: These slippers are a must-have!

See it! Get the FamilyFairy Women’s Fluffy Faux-Fur Slippers With Fleece Lining and Rubber Sole for prices starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!