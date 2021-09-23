Hate Bras? This Silky Bralette Will Actually Have You Excited to Wear It

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bras. Oof. Not our favorite by a long shot. The only reason taking your bra off at the end of the day feels as good as it does is because it’s just that uncomfortable to wear. We get it; there are benefits of wearing a bra, and that’s why we continue to wear them day after day — but we’re not just going to accept such a literal and physical pain!

On days when we do need to wear a bra, we’re going to opt for something so comfortable, we’ll even want to wear it when we’re chilling at home alone. Is it possible? Does that type of bra really exist? We think we just found it!

Get the SilRiver Satin Bralette for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This wireless bralette feels like luxury, and it certainly looks the part too. Its cups are made of a glossy satin, and inside they’re actually lined with 100% knit silk, so they’re ultra skin-friendly, smooth and lightweight. You can also always add in adjustable padding to the cups for a little extra coverage and shaping as well!

The silk and satin were already giving us royal vibes, but the delicate lace trim around the cups and below the stretchy underbust band truly make this bralette a gorgeous essential for Us. We also love how the lace softens the V shape of the cups.

This bralette also earns points by being adjustable — in two ways! Instead of being pull-on, it has three rows of hook-and-eye closures in back to let you adjust the fit of the band. The skinny straps are also adjustable, allowing you to shorten or lengthen them whenever you please!

This SilRiver bralette is currently available in three colors. There’s a true black, a pure white and a shade called Champagne, which is a dusty rose shade. Pick a favorite or grab all three. Three of these bralettes will cost less than the price of just one uncomfortable bra in many cases!

Like many bralettes, this one comes in sizes S-XL, but no worries if you’re not sure which one is best for you. There’s a helpful chart in the item description that equates your traditional bra size to one of the sizes available. Check it out on Amazon!

