These Cleansing Wipes Are the Eco-Friendly Way to Wash Your Face

Even though you’re likely not putting on a ton of makeup these days, it’s still good practice to wash your face twice daily and keep up with your skincare regimen. One of the biggest misconceptions around is that if you aren’t spending a lot of time outdoors, you don’t need to wash up as frequently!

But the truth of that matter is that even while you’re hunkered down at home working remotely (and watching a staggering amount of Netflix), oils and dirt can still build up in your pores — which can create a prime canvas for unwanted blemishes. For a quick fix, cleansing wipes are the best way to go. With just a quick swipe, you can clean your face in a matter of seconds. And what’s even better than a basic wipe? One that can help the environment as well!

Get the Simple Compostable Cleansing Wipe for just $22, available on Amazon! Get it as soon as April 8, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

These incredible wipes from Simple are a bestseller for many reasons, but we love the fact they’re so environmentally conscious most of all. They contain vitamin B5 and vitamin E that helps nourish and moisturize the skin — while cleansing it at the same time. The fabric that these wipes are made from contains soft, renewable plant fibers and sustainable wood pulp, which is the reason why they are super gentle on even the most sensitive skin. Better yet, after you compost these wipes, they will biodegrade in 42 days. Being greener and eco-friendly is always an important cause to keep in mind, so we’re thrilled that we found a product that will allow Us to continue these efforts, even while social distancing.

Obviously, it’s no surprise that these wipes from Simple are a serious favorite among Amazon shoppers. Over 3,000 reviewers are buzzing about how much they rely on this item. They don’t have any harsh dyes or fragrances, which makes this wipe perfect for anyone that has sensitive skin. We can see why the brand calls itself “Simple” — all of their products are incredibly easy to use, and these are certainly no exception!

