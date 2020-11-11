See Why So Many Shoppers Have Picked Up These Skechers Slippers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Slippers are a staple year-round, but especially in the colder months. Of course, holiday shopping season is now in full-swing — and instead of stressing out at the last minute, it’s wise to make your list (and check it off) ahead of time.

Trends may come and go, but fabulous footwear is forever. If you’re looking for slippers to gift a loved one, this pair from Skechers is a strong choice. Currently, nearly 12,000 shoppers have left reviews — and there are an overwhelming amount of five-star ratings!

Get the BOBS from Skechers Women’s Keepsakes Ice Angel Slipper for prices starting at $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2020, but are subject to change.



These slippers have a faux-fur lining and a cable knit exterior, which look adorable teamed together! The fur folds over to the outside of the slipper, wrapping your entire foot in the fluffiest way possible. Even before you slip your feet into these slippers, it’s clear that they’ll immediately feel cozy. That’s the sign of a solid slipper — and likely one of the reasons they have amassed so many fans!

We also love that these slippers come complete with a thick sole, making them incredibly durable. You can wear them both indoors and outdoors, and the sole will make them last so much longer than other flimsy slippers out there! Chances are, you’ve worn a pair of slippers so much that the bottom has practically disappeared. That’s a non-issue here, as they will likely last you through a couple of winters of regular wear.

In exciting news, you can score these slippers in so many color combinations. Mix and match with the hue of the knit and the shade of the fur. They vary from shoe to shoe, but there’s certainly a style for anyone’s personality. This is the type of holiday gift that will always be a hit, but feel free to just buy them for yourself instead. We won’t tell — we’re probably doing the same thing!

