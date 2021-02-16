Shoppers and Experts Are Both Obsessed With These Under-$50 Walking Shoes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Within the umbrella of the sneaker category, there are so many different variations available. There are sneakers that we wear for specific types of exercise, ones we rock for their brand name and look or others for their sheer comfort.

The most comfortable sneakers around may not be the most stylish, but you can’t rule them out for shallow reasons! One of Amazon’s most popular pairs of easygoing sneakers are the Skechers Go Walk Joy shoes. Their style is simple, but they feel next-level amazing. Not only are nearly 23,000 shoppers obsessed with them, experts have weighed in and have dubbed these shoes some of the best on the market!

Skechers Women’s Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Get the Skechers Women’s Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe for prices starting at just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2021, but are subject to change.



These sneakers have a streamlined design that you can slip on with ease. The outer portion of the shoe is made from a breathable fabric, which will be ideal for the spring and summer seasons. Plus, they’re outfitted with a thick, durable sole and a cushioned innersole that will keep your feet feeling cool and comfy. You can even wear these sneakers without socks if you want to!

In an interview with TODAY, Dr. Ettore Vulcano, the chief of orthopedic foot and ankle surgery at Mount Sinai West, explained exactly why he recommends the Skechers Go Walk Joy sneakers. He claims that the combo of the durable non-flimsy outer-sole and soft innersole provide your feet with major shock absorption properties that “almost feels like walking on a gummy bear.” Sounds amazing to Us!

While this pair of sneakers may not be spotted in the front row at New York Fashion Week, their sleek design and comfort factor are all that matters. As their name suggests, these are the ultimate everyday walking shoes that you can throw on before heading out for a long day of running errands. Your feet will feel supported all day long, and they won’t feel strained and stressed once you return home!

