Like any millennial addicted to social media, I spend a good amount of time scrolling aimlessly on TikTok. At this point, my algorithm knows me better than I know myself. And since I’ve been on an athleisure kick this past year, my For You Page has been filled with leggings, tanks and other comfy clothing that snatches your shape.

Ever since I discovered the cult-favorite Skims Fits Everybody Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, I’ve been on a mission to track down the sold-out top. But even though it’s back in stock, I’ve already moved on to a similar style that’s half the price! This silky-smooth shirt is the no. 1 new release on Amazon, and I can see why. Not only is the material buttery soft, it’s also surprisingly thick for fall and winter.

Keep scrolling to shop this brand-new top from Amazon before it blows up!

Get the PUMIEY Women’s Long Sleeve Crewneck Slim-Fit T-Shirt for just $27 (originally $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

The PUMIEY Women’s Long Sleeve Crewneck Slim-Fit T-Shirt is an elevated basic that belongs in your fall and winter wardrobe. It’s the perfect layering piece to complete any outfit. Need a top to team with a cozy sweater and jeans? This long-sleeve shirt is your new solution! And if you want a simple shirt to pair with patterned pants, this solid style will go with any outfit without stealing the spotlight.

This ultra-soft top feels like a second skin. Form-fitting like a bodysuit but still breathable! Designed with double-layer fabric, this long-sleeve shirt isn’t see-through. The material feels appropriate for a neighborhood walk or a night out on the town! Get you a top that does both.

Even though this top just dropped, shoppers are already shouting their praise from the digital rooftops! “This is by far the best and most comfy tee ever,” one reviewer declared. “It’s super stretchy and breathable. Perfect basic for layering, all season long.” Another shopper said, “This product is amazing. It’s so buttery soft and fits your body so well. 10/10 highly recommend and will be buying again in the future.” And one customer called this shirt “100% a skims [lookalike]. This item specifically is slightly thicker but I prefer that over Skims sheer fabric. Closet staple everyone needs!”

I’ve been trying to find a long-sleeve top to team with a puffer vest and leggings, and this top is top-notch! The length is long enough to cover your belly button but still short enough to feel on trend. Snag this Skims lookalike on sale from Amazon!

