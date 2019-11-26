This Affordable Skin Essence Is the Product You Didn’t Know You Needed





We’re always on the hunt for new products to try that can help make our skin look younger and healthier. There are so many different brands and serums to choose from — and the price points vary greatly as well. Here at Shop With Us, we like to give our shoppers a wide range of products and prices, all of which can help you achieve the complexion of your dreams!

Sometimes we feel like we have to spend a fortune on skincare to help obtain the results that we desire, but that’s definitely not the case. While high-end products tend to be highly effective, there are plenty more affordable picks that are equally as amazing — including this essence that we’re sure you’re going to fall in love with.

Get the Manyo Factory Galactomy Niacin Essence (originally $19) on sale for just $16, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 26, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Manyo Factory Galactomy Niacin Essence is a topical skin product that has a ton of amazing benefits packed into one tiny bottle. This essence is said to effectively restore the skin’s vitality by evening out the skin tone and fighting against pigmentation — as well as moisturizing and soothing irritated skin. It can also help minimize the appearance of pores and prevent skin inflammation.

While we’ve definitely heard a lot of talk about serums that can do the skin so many favors, there’s considerably less talk surrounding skin essences. Every company will have a different definition of what they consider an “essence” for the skin. But generally speaking they are quite similar to serums — in that they’re thinner products that have the capacity to penetrate the skin deeply.

It could be said that serums are more moisturizing or oilier than skin essences — and there are a number of ways that one can differentiate between the two. But the one thing that’s for certain is that these products truly can work — especially this one. It employs the help of 97% Galactomyces ferment filtrate, 2% Niacinamide and about 1% Sodium Hyaluronate to help aid the skin. The Galactomyces are actually a fungus that help brighten up the skin, and the Niacin is a powerful essence that packs a huge punch — especially on the acne-fighting front.

One reviewer that is over 35 years old said that this product is “great” for their dry skin, adding that it helps keep their acne-prone complexion under control. One shopper even called this a “holy grail item” and said that it even helps with skin issues that this essence doesn’t necessarily claim to help tackle — namely smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles. Clearly, this skin essence is something that we could all use in our lives!

