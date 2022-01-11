Let This Anti-Aging Roller Be Your Skin’s Personal Trainer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What a workout! Oh, not the sweaty, messy, exhausting kind. We mean our favorite kind: an anti-aging face workout. The kind we can do from home, in our pajamas, while watching TV or reading a book. The kind of workout we can actually relax while doing. The kind with quick, noticeable effects!

Now, it’s possible you’ve looked into face yoga before or have tried a squeaky jade roller. Those can be fun! But are they doing enough? You may even have your eye on a $300+ toning device, but can the price really be justified? Isn’t there something more in budget that can still train your face to look its best yet? You bet!

Get the Skin Gym Face Trainer Beauty Roller for just $58 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

While working out is an extremely popular New Year’s resolution, working out our face is a big one for Us this year. That’s why we’re grabbing it its own personal trainer: the Skin Gym Face Trainer. Luckily, this advanced beauty roller only has a one-time fee under $60 and it never, ever judges!

This roller claims to “provide an invigorating face workout,” using a built-in microcurrent solar panel and soothing, cooling geranium stones. That could mean toned, lifted, balanced, contoured skin with just five to 10 minutes of rolling per day. On top of that, you get the added benefit of a relaxing massage. Let this roller relieve tension in your jaw or the stress between your eyebrows after a hard day, or let it help wake you up and get your blood flowing in the morning!

This roller is much more affordable than other microcurrent skincare tools out there, and shoppers love that it also feels very “sturdy” compared to similar options. It also comes in a sleek, futuristic shape with a stunning fuchsia shade.

So, how do you use this Face Trainer? After cleansing your skin, apply a serum, oil or moisturizer and use medium to light pressure to roll all over your face and neck. Nordstrom has a pictorial guide as well as an instructional video to show you where and how to roll, whether you’re moving up the neck or across the delicate eye area. We recommend peeping the video, as you’ll actually move this roller around faster than you might think. You don’t have to slowly sculpt the way you would with a gua sha. You can wave the roller back and forth hastily, letting it work its magic faster.

When you’re done with your face, you can even move on to your arms, legs and chest if you’d like. Just rinse the roller with water afterward and store it away until you’re ready to roll the next day!

